Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), expressing a shared commitment to showcase the variety of benefits that make Abu Dhabi the destination of choice for expatriate residents.1

Signed at the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market, the MoU will promote Abu Dhabi's exceptional quality of life, thanks to world-class educational institutions, leading healthcare facilities, seamless infrastructure, a thriving business ecosystem and unrivalled leisure and entertainment offerings.

The aim of the partnership is to attract more global talent to take advantage of the long-term residence visas available in Abu Dhabi – including the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, which offers the opportunity for residents and their families to live and work in Abu Dhabi for up to 10 years.

His Excellency Hareb Al Mheiri, ADRO’s Executive Director, said: “To affirm the unique qualities that the emirate enjoys and to make it one of the top destinations for talents in the arts and culture, as well as those who contribute to the vibrant cultural scene that Abu Dhabi abounds in, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office continues to attract and retain top global talent. This helps advance the emirate’s cultural and economic development. The role of tourism is also consistent with our ongoing efforts to strengthen the emirate's ranking as one of the top and remarkable international destinations in the field of art and culture.”

His Excellency, Saeed Ali Obaid Al Fazari, Executive Director, Strategy Affairs Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We at DCT Abu Dhabi have a mission to progress, protect and promote the emirate as a cultural and tourism destination, aiming to establish Abu Dhabi as the best place in the world to live, work and play. Our investment in Abu Dhabi includes attracting and retaining top global talent across a diverse range of commercial and creative industries, while ensuring that those who come to grow their careers in the emirate enjoy an enriching and fulfilling quality of life, in a beautiful and safe destination with no end of exciting and inspiring cultural and leisure experiences to enjoy.”

The partnership between ADRO and DCT Abu Dhabi includes implementing joint surveys, exchange of data, and studies related to policy changes and the enhancement of quality of life. The goal is to ensure that Abu Dhabi remains a welcoming and attractive destination where professionals and their families from around the world can settle.

Abu Dhabi’s residents benefit from year-round sunny weather and natural beauty ranging from white-sand beaches to desert dunes. The cosmopolitan city offers a vibrant cultural scene, ranging from cutting-edge museums and performing arts programmes to heritage initiatives, as well as an array of international dining options and buzzing nightlife. Abu Dhabi’s packed, year-round events calendar of live entertainment from concerts and festivals to global sporting events and family-friendly performances ensures there is no shortage of things to do for residents and visitors of all ages.

In addition, Abu Dhabi was named the safest city in the world for the sixth consecutive year by Numbeo’s Safety Index 2022.