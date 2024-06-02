Mustang GTD features a state-of-the-art semi-active suspension at all four corners with a pushrod-actuated rear end as part of a race-proven tubular subframe

Adaptive Spool Valve dampers by Multimatic bring race car technology to the road for improved agility and confidence in extreme track driving situations, going from their softest to firmest setting in 15 milliseconds

Doha,Qatar – Performance is central to the all-new Mustang GTD’s mission, but its artistry and craftsmanship are also on display with a cabin that serves as a showcase for its state-of-the-art, race-ready suspension.

“The rear suspension is designed for purpose, but it’s also just a beautiful thing to look at,” said Jim Owens, Mustang GTD marketing manager. “It would have been a shame for us to hide it away never to be seen. With the suspension window, owners can admire the blue and gold accents on the dampers without removing the tech panel, and the passenger can literally watch the suspension in action.”

Measuring roughly 24 inches wide by 10 inches tall and made of polycarbonate with a scratch-resistant coating added to both sides, the suspension window puts the hard work of the engineering teams on display like a finely crafted precision timepiece.

“With a car as capable as Mustang GTD, we had to do something that’s just plain cool and owners will appreciate,” said Owens.

Race-Proven Technology

From active aerodynamics to a carbon-fiber body, magnesium wheels, and a rear transaxle, the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is a showcase for race-proven technology driving the development of road-going vehicles. The centerpiece of that race-to-road path is the semi-active suspension that underpins the most track-capable production Mustang ever.

“We’ve never done a suspension like this on Mustang,” said Greg Goodall, Mustang GTD Chief Program Engineer. “To meet the aggressive lap time targets we set, we looked to motorsports for that inspiration to do something really advanced. This cutting-edge suspension and advanced dampers are key to turning a Mustang into a Mustang GTD."

The Mustang GTD’s inboard rear suspension – where the shocks and springs sit low and between the rear wheels rather than in line and above them – is yet another example of Ford bringing learnings from the track to the road. Combined with a strong, stiff, and weight-efficient motorsport-style tubular subframe, the track-derived DNA on display in the Mustang GTD's rear end is impossible to ignore. Multimatic’s proprietary Adaptive Spool Valve dampers, meanwhile, go beyond what’s allowed in the world of racing.

Capable of going from their softest to firmest setting in just 15 milliseconds – six times quicker than the human eye can blink – the ASV dampers continuously adapt based on the drive mode, road surface, and driver inputs to maximize the Michelin tires’ contact with the road.

“Adaptive damping allows more flexibility in absolute ride performance compared to a passive damper,” said Scott Keefer, vice president, Multimatic engineering, “It lets you decouple the ride versus handling compromise that you would normally make in damper tuning. Our system is a double win in that adjustments feel very analog, very natural in terms of motion control.”

Each damper has two springs, and when driving on the street, they work together to allow a comfortable ride. Activating the driver-selectable Track mode hydraulically compresses one of the springs, nearly doubling the spring rate overall and lowering the vehicle approximately 40 millimeters (about 1.6 inches) to maximize capability on the track.

The stiffer spring rate aids mechanical grip, but just like on a race car, firmer springs improve aerodynamic grip, too. As the Mustang GTD’s active aerodynamics press down on the car at high speeds, the firmer spring rates of Track mode counter aerodynamic squat and help keep the tires’ contact patch as broad as possible while accelerating, braking, and cornering.

The Mustang GTD will appear at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, before heading to the 24 Hours of Spa, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It will also spend the summer testing in Europe, before attempting an officially timed sub-seven-minute lap of Germany's legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife later this year.

