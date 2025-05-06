Jeddah – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced several training agreements with Saudi airlines, airports, and academic institutions to address critical skills needed to support the Kingdom’s growing aviation sector. These agreements were concluded at the IATA Aviation Day Middle East and North Africa (MENA), taking place in Jeddah on 6-7 May 2025.

In the initial phase, over 1,000 aviation graduates and employees will receive comprehensive skills training, covering a wide range of areas, including airport development, safety, airline management and ground operations.

Today aviation contributes USD 90.6 billion, or 8.5%, to Saudi Arabia’s GDP and supports 1.4 million jobs—62,000 of which are directly employed by airlines and 79,000 by the country’s airports and air navigation service provider (ANSP). This contribution is expected to ramp up significantly over the next few years, with travel and tourism serving as one of the key pillars of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. To support this growth, the Kingdom has committed to a significant investment to airport infrastructure and fleet renewals.

“Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector is undergoing unprecedented growth and transformation. The Kingdom is not only expanding its aviation infrastructure, but it is also investing in its people. This is vital to meet the immediate skills requirements while developing a professional workforce able to deliver on Vision 2030. IATA is working with the country’s training community as it establishes Saudi Arabia as a hub of aviation excellence,” said Kamil Al-Awadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and Middle East.

The training agreements concluded for 2025 are: