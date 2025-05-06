Dubai: Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced the launch of two new AI-powered features on its iVestor app – Smart Disclosures and Financial Summary – aimed at helping investors better access and understand company information.

The updates are part of wider enhancements to iVestor, which now enables investors to trade DFM shares directly through the app more easily. Announced during the 3rd MENA Capital Market Summit, taking place from 6-7 May at Madinat Jumeirah, the new features aim to support quicker, more informed decision-making by simplifying how financial data is presented.

Smart Disclosures automatically reviews lengthy company announcements and highlights the most important points in a short and accessible summary. Financial Summary presents a quick, easy-to-read snapshot of a company’s performance, focusing on key financial metrics such as revenue, profit and earnings per share.

By reducing the time and effort required to review market disclosures and financial statements, these features are designed to help a wider range of investors engage with the market more confidently. They also reflect the growing demand for digital-first investment tools that offer greater convenience, especially among younger and first-time investors.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: "Across global markets, there’s a clear shift toward simpler, more intuitive investor experiences. For us, improving access to information is part of a broader effort to lower barriers to participation and support a more informed and engaged investor base. These features are one way we’re aligning with that shift while responding to the needs of our own market."

This update follows DFM’s 2024 revampof iVestor, which transformed the app from a dividend-focused tool into a full-service investment platform. iVestor now allows users to subscribe to IPOs, access private offerings via Arena, manage portfolios, transfer funds and track market activity.

iVestor has quickly become a key access point for Dubai’s capital markets, with over 240 thousand users representing 100+ nationalities. With the addition of Smart Disclosures and Financial Summary, DFM continues to focus on practical digital enhancements that improve usability and support long-term market engagement.

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari’a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited.