Dubai, UAE:On the opening day of Airport Show 2025, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects announced the award of a formal contract to Smiths Detection to deploy advanced checkpoint screening technologies across all terminals at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The multi-year contract covers the installation of HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model-S computed tomography scanners in Terminals 1, 2, and 3, aiming to enhance security, operational efficiency, and passenger flow.

These cutting-edge scanners offer high-resolution 3D imaging and allow passengers to keep electronics and liquids in their bags during screening, significantly improving processing time and convenience. Certified by international regulatory bodies such as TSA and ECAC, the systems are equipped with iCMORE automatic object recognition software, in addition to smart lane management and automated tray return systems.

This initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision for a secure, seamless, and future-ready airport infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a global leader in aviation.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, stated:

"Dubai continues to lead the world in aviation excellence by investing in the latest security screening technologies. This project strengthens passenger safety, enhances the travel experience, and reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a global aviation hub."

His Excellency Eng. Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, remarked:

"Selecting Smiths Detection reflects our commitment to smart infrastructure integration across our airports. It is an investment in operational efficiency and the safety of millions of travelers as we build the airports of the future."

Her Excellency Eng. Suzanne Al Anani, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, added:

"We are dedicated to developing secure and intelligent airport infrastructure that meets future demands. This project exemplifies our proactive approach to enabling safe, seamless, and high-capacity travel through the integration of smart, advanced technologies."

The Managing Director of Smiths Detection Middle East, Mr. Tom Squier commented:

"We are honored to collaborate with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects to help secure one of the world’s busiest airports. Our advanced screening solutions will enhance detection efficiency and support Dubai’s vision for safe and smart air travel."

This project forms part of Dubai’s broader strategy for intelligent airport transformation. As DXB continues to break records in international passenger traffic, these upgrades ensure the airport’s security and service capabilities remain ahead of global demand and expectations.

About Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP)

Launched in 1997, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) is an autonomous corporate entity attached to the Dubai Aviation City Corporation. DAEP is responsible for the planning, construction, renovation and infrastructure development of airport projects and facilities within Dubai and beyond. Working closely with strategic stakeholders, DAEP drives the continued excellence and growth of Dubai’s aviation sector. Major initiatives led by DAEP include the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai South – a key undertaking aligned with Dubai’s master plan for aviation growth

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection is a global leader in the development and delivery of advanced security technologies, providing solutions that ensure safety and security in a wide range of applications including airports, borders, and critical infrastructure. Smiths Detection’s product portfolio spans from screening systems and chemical detectors to mobile solutions that enhance security across diverse environments.