Up to 120 students expected to enroll in the schools operated by the world-renowned SEK International Schools during the first year

This partnership supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals for social development and economic diversification by raising education standards

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has partnered with SEK Education Group to open two campuses, in AMAALA and at Turtle Bay, The Red Sea’s residential and commercial village Launching in September for the 2025-2026 academic year, the two schools will offer world-class education for up to 726 students, with an initial intake of 120 expected, with children aged four months to 14 years.

The opening of Turtle Bay International School, at The Red Sea, and Daraah International School, at AMAALA, aligns with RSG's commitment to creating self-sufficient communities and providing an exceptional quality of life for residents and their families. It also strengthens SEK Education Group’s presence in the Middle East, where it already operates in Riyadh.

The new schools align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of social development and economic diversification by raising education standards within the Kingdom. With priority enrollment given to children of RSG employees and those who work at the destinations, the schools will help foster a multi-generational, dynamic and globally connected environment within the developer’s regenerative destinations.

"Providing a world-class education within our destinations is key to our vision of creating and fostering supportive and inclusive communities for those working at the destinations and their families," said Ahmad Darwish, Group Chief Administrative Officer at Red Sea Global.

“SEK’s approach to education, combined with their decades of expertise, will empower each student at our schools to thrive in a highly dynamic learning environment.”

A world-renowned education

The two co-educational schools will offer the prestigious International Baccalaureate (IB) program, known worldwide for its academic rigor and holistic approach to learning. As part of SEK Education Group’s innovative academic model, the schools will emphasize personalized learning, competency-based education, and internationalization. SEK has a strong international track record and is a pioneer in implementing programs such as the IB.

State-of-the-art facilities at the schools will include:

Bright, spacious classrooms that foster a supportive learning environment where every student can flourish

Dedicated “maker” spaces where students can work on creative projects

Technologically advanced science labs with cutting-edge equipment

A modern library equipped with an extensive collection of books and online resources

A dedicated sports building, a swimming pool, extracurricular activities and wellbeing clubs.

A strategic partnership

SEK Education Group was chosen for its innovative education model. This includes its ‘Future Learning Model”, that integrates active methodologies, advanced technology, and flexible learning spaces to enhance students’ critical thinking, creativity and autonomy. The schools will be staffed by highly experienced international and local teachers, ensuring students receive the highest standard of education.

Nieves Segovia, SEK Education Group President, said: "It is an honor to join forces with Red Sea Global to provide a world-class and international education to pupils at the Red Sea Village schools. The new schools will be spaces of innovation, sustainability and well-being, which responds to the current challenges of educational transformation, and will foster global mindset among our students.

"With these two new schools, we strengthen our presence in Saudi Arabia, which began with the opening of our SEK Riyadh school in 2021 and allow us to contribute through our unique education model connected to the world, to the social development of the countries in which we are present."

The Red Sea welcomed its first guests in 2023. It now has five hotels open, as well as the Red Sea International Airport (RSI). Situated within three hours' flying time of 250 million people and eight hours' flying time for 85% of the world’s population, RSI is the gateway to the destination for guests and residents alike, whether based in the Kingdom or further afield. RSG is on track to complete all 16 hotels that make up Phase One of The Red Sea in 2025.

AMAALA is set to welcome its first guests later this year with the ambitious goal of becoming the world’s most comprehensive health and wellness destination. Launching with more than 1,400 hotel rooms across eight luxury resorts, it will welcome some of the most renowned wellness operators globally, offering a wide array of programs tailored to diverse lifestyles and well-being needs.