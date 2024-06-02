Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) hit a negative EGP 174.385 billion in April, compared to a negative EGP 199.652 billion at the end of March, data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) showed.

The data also showed that foreign assets with the CBE amounted to EGP 1.883 trillion at the end of April, while foreign assets with banks stood at EGP 1.195 trillion.

Meanwhile, foreign liabilities with the CBE and banks totaled EGP 32.523 trillion.

