Muscat, Oman — The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), the SME Empowerment initiative of The Zubair Corporation, participated in the 33rd edition of COMEX, hosted at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event, spanning four days, was held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said. This involvement aligns with the Centre’s strategic objective to play a pivotal role in advancing the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem in the Sultanate.

Zubiar EDC showcased its comprehensive suite of services designed to support entrepreneurs, particularly those managing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The event attracted significant participation, especially within the youth and companies keen on the technology sector. The Centre engaged in numerous discussions with various public and private sector entities to forge future partnerships aimed at empowering emerging technology firms. Additionally, the Centre contributed to the event's programmes with a working paper titled ‘Innovative Financing Solutions for Emerging Technology Companies’. This presentation highlighted crowdfunding, discussing its opportunities, challenges, and requirements, and showcased successful models within the domain.

Ali Shaker, Head of the Business Development Sector at the Zubair EDC, expressed his enthusiasm, "Participating in COMEX 2024 has been an invaluable opportunity for us to connect with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Events like these are crucial for staying abreast of technological innovations and fostering partnerships that drive the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Sultanate. Our commitment is to continuously support Small and Medium Enterprises, helping them to leverage these advancements for sustainable success."

Amr Baabood, CEO of Arabian Research Bureau, the organisers of COMEX 2024, emphasised the exhibition's role in spotlighting governmental efforts in digital transformation and development. He noted, "The participation of the Zubair EDC underscores their unwavering commitment to educating business leaders on the importance of technological advancement in their projects, thereby enhancing their contributions to the national economy."

Established in 2013, the Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC) is a growth initiative of The Zubair Corporation. It highlights the important role of enterprise development in an increasingly diversified economy. The centre provides and inspiring, supportive and professional environment for young Omani entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes to accelerate sustainable businesses.