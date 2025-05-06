Minor Hotels, a global hospitality group that owns and operates over 560 hotels in 58 countries in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the Americas, announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Somabay Hotel Company S.A.E to develop a hotel under its luxury Anantara brand in Egypt. The first project under this partnership is expected to be announced later this year.

Located in Somabay, a coastal resort destination on the Red Sea in Egypt, this self-contained, 2,500-acre community is just 45 km south of Hurghada International Airport. Set on a picturesque peninsula, Somabay offers a wide range of leisure activities, including diving, windsurfing, and sailing, making it a premier destination.

The emerging resort destination also features one of the largest naturally occurring spas and thalassotherapy offerings in the region, where guests can experience a range of seawater-based treatments designed to promote relaxation, rejuvenation, and wellness using the healing properties of the Red Sea’s mineral-rich waters.

Anantara is set to bring its signature luxury experience to Somabay with a new resort and branded residence complex, details of which will be announced soon. Since 2001, Anantara has offered immersive, authentic travel experiences that connect guests to the unique culture, people, and stories of each destination. With over 50 properties across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean, Anantara’s resorts are in vibrant cities, tranquil beaches, deserts, and jungles, providing warm, Thai-rooted hospitality and creating unforgettable memories for every traveler.

Soma Bay Hotel Company, based in Egypt, operates in the hospitality sector and owns several luxury properties along the Red Sea.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International, commented, “We are thrilled to expand the global reach of Minor Hotels with our entry into the Egyptian market. Somabay Hotel Company is an exceptional partner for this venture in Somabay, bringing both deep regional expertise and a global outlook. We look forward to collaborating as trusted partners in the development of this exciting new project.”

Deema Abu Ghazaleh, Somabay Hotel Company Chairman commented “ This collaboration between Somabay Hotel Company and Minor Hotels marks a significant milestone—not just for Somabay, but for the future of luxury hospitality in Egypt. At Somabay Hotel Company, we are committed to meaningful, long-term investments that create value and drive growth, nurturing Somabay as a unique destination where nature, innovation, and elegance come together. The introduction of the Anantara brand is a natural fit for Somabay’s vision. It reflects our shared dedication to quality, authenticity, and delivering exceptional experiences to travelers from around the world.”

Ibrahim El Missiri, Somabay Group CEO stated “ It is with great pleasure that we gather today to mark this significant milestone in Somabay’s journey. The signing of this strategic partnership with Minor Hotels and Somabay represents more than just the development of a new luxury resort—it symbolizes a shared vision for excellence, sustainability, and innovation in hospitality.

Somabay has long been a destination of natural beauty and unique experiences. With this new chapter, we are welcoming the Anantara brand name synonymous with refined luxury and authentic cultural immersion. Together, we will further elevate the Red Sea coast as a premier global destination while honoring the essence of this remarkable location.

This collaboration highlights our commitment to delivering world-class developments that reflect both global standards and local character. We are confident that this venture will set new benchmarks for tourism and hospitality in Egypt and beyond.”

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 560 hotels, resorts and residences in 58 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels fulfils the needs and desires of today’s global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli – and a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add close to 300 hotels by the end of 2027.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

About Anantara Hotels & Resorts

A luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, Anantara has connected guests to genuine places, people and stories in some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations since 2001. Each Anantara embraces the surroundings and culture of its destination to create unforgettable memories for every guest. From city to sea and desert to jungle, Anantara delivers heartfelt, Thai-inspired hospitality at its over 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean.

Anantara is part of global hospitality group Minor Hotels and a member of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

About Somabay:

Somabay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just 20 minutes drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central Europe).

Nestled on 10 million square meters of landmass, the self-contained community of Somabay is surrounded by sea on three sides. Home to 5 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of residential properties, Somabay’s one-of-a-kind settings with its full complement of premium amenities are the stage for incomparable experiences alongside friends and family.

Somabay is celebrated for its stunning sandy beaches, stretching 11 kilometers along the pristine Red Sea shoreline. Soma Bay offers world-class golf courses designed by Gary Player, in addition to the Marina panoramic views that seamlessly blend the sea, the majestic mountains, and the serene surrounding desert into a picturesque masterpiece.