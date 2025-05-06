Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Group, a leading consumer electronics company in the UAE, continues its commitment to social responsibility with a contribution of AED 1 million to Dubai Cares, a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC). The contribution is part of the Group’s AED 10 million pledge made in 2007 and brings the overall amount donated so far to AED 8 million. The pledge was made by the Chairperson of Jumbo Group, Vidya Chhabria, and this ongoing support reflects the vision of the Group’s late founder, Shri Manohar Rajaram Chhabria, underscoring Jumbo’s belief in education as a powerful driver of opportunity and progress.

Jumbo’s partnership with Dubai Cares has grown steadily over the years. What began as a pledge by Chairperson Vidya Chhabria has evolved into a long-standing collaboration that continues to support Dubai Cares in its mission to expand access to quality education for children and youth in developing countries. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has impacted the lives of 116 million individuals in 60 developing countries.

Over the past year, Jumbo has further deepened its support by introducing Dubai Cares donation boxes across all its Dubai stores, encouraging customers to support the cause through in-store donations. This initiative has successfully bridged the gap between retail and social impact, empowering the wider community to take part in meaningful giving.

“In the same spirit that has guided Jumbo over the past five decades, we continue to believe that education is the most powerful investment we can make for a better future,” said Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd. “Our partnership with Dubai Cares is not only a reflection of our founder’s values but also a way for us to channel our efforts into something transformative – giving children the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. We are proud to be part of a movement that is shaping a more inclusive and empowered tomorrow.”

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares said: “Jumbo Group’s enduring partnership with Dubai Cares stands as a testament to how sustained private sector engagement can drive meaningful progress in advancing children’s right to education. Their consistent support reflects a deep understanding that sustainable development begins with investing in children and youth. As we navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape, partners like Jumbo are not only supporting children’s learning journeys, they are helping shape resilient, future-ready communities. Their commitment exemplifies how businesses can lead with purpose and be a force for transformative change.”

In addition to its support for Dubai Cares, Jumbo continues to invest in initiatives that uplift the community. This includes its partnership with Dubai Police, where the company supports the Annual Esports Tournament to promote digital literacy, responsible gaming, and online safety among youth.

As the Group looks ahead to the next chapter of its journey, Jumbo remains focused on making a difference where it matters most — through education, innovation, and collaboration that serves the greater good.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 116 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.