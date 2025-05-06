Dubai, UAE – Electra, created in Dubai 33 years ago, is a leading provider of event production and manufacturing solutions in the Middle East. A Dubai-born business, Electra started with a team of just 15 and has grown into a powerhouse of 550 event experts across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The company is proud to announce two significant leadership appointments that underscore its commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Willean Master Appointed as Chief Operating Officer

Willean Master has been named Chief Operating Officer, following four transformative years leading Electra’s operational optimization and growth initiatives. Under her leadership, Electra has solidified its position as a trusted production partner for government entities, global brands, and creative agencies across the region.

Willean played a pivotal role in implementing a company-wide LEAN transformation, deploying Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP tailored to Electra’s hybrid manufacturing and events model, and fast-tracking the rollout of Coupa to streamline procurement. She also championed the attainment of key sustainability certifications, including ICV, EcoVadis, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, while embedding ethical procurement practices through CIPS certifications across teams.

Her efforts culminated in the expansion of Electra’s logistics and production footprint across the UAE and KSA to over 52,000 square meters (560,000 square feet), setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Nicolas Nabot Named Transformation Officer

As part of Electra’s continued evolution, Nicolas Nabot has been promoted to the role of Transformation Officer. A former Electra leader, Nicolas returns to the company after overseeing infrastructure for the Paris 2024 Olympics. He brings a wealth of international experience to support Electra’s cross-departmental transformation, with a focus on scaling research & development, systems, and processes to match the company’s growing ambitions.

Driving the Future of Operational Innovation

Together, Willean’s operational expertise and Nicolas’s transformation vision position Electra for the next phase of sustainable, tech-enabled growth. Following several years of steady expansion, Electra is now more equipped than ever to support its clients’ boldest ambitions across the region.

As a proud UAE-born business, Electra exemplifies Made in the UAE excellence, with locally driven innovation and manufacturing capabilities now being exported to other markets. The company remains committed to supporting the national visions of the UAE, contributing to economic diversification and enabling the delivery of world-class events that elevate the region’s global standing.

Electra congratulates Willean and Nicolas on their new roles and looks forward to the continued success of its leadership team.