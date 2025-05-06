Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery SSDDS, the leading professional body for dermatologists in Saudi Arabia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AbbVie Saudi Arabia, the global biopharmaceutical research and development company, and Al Nahdi Medical Company, the largest retail pharmacy chain in the Middle East and Africa. The MOU aims to collaborate on enhancing public health services, awareness programs, and advancing disease management through innovative healthcare solutions. The MOU also aims to strengthen the role of the Saudi Society of Dermatology through partnerships between the private and public entities to drive innovative healthcare solutions in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Aqeel, President of SSDDS, pointed out that the MOU primarily aims to collaborate on patient education and awareness campaigns, particularly on psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, their symptoms, and treatment options. It also aims to provide patients with access to accurate and culturally relevant educational materials. It also aims to train and support healthcare professionals by conducting training sessions and workshops in collaboration with SSDDS to hone the skills of dermatologists and healthcare providers on the latest developments in the treatment of atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

Dr. Maysa Ashmawy, Head of Dermatology at Saudi Ministry of Health, and a member of the Board of the Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, emphasized the importance of such partnerships, which aim to improve healthcare services, and to contribute to research in collaboration with SSDDS, in addition to sharing insights with healthcare providers in line with national public health objectives.

Dr. Afaf Al-Sheikh, Consultant and Head of the Dermatology Department at King Abdulaziz Medical City and the National Guard, commended the signing of the MOU, which aims to establish a collaborative framework to advance the management of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis in Saudi Arabia. She also emphasized the need to raise awareness of these cases, promote early diagnosis and treatment, and improve healthcare access and quality, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. She added that SSDDS as always, is fulfilling its developmental and training role by organizing professional training sessions for dermatologists and healthcare providers, facilitating research initiatives, and sharing insights on disease management trends.

For his part, Dr. Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie Saudi Arabia, emphasized AbbVie's efforts to collaborate with health authorities in the Kingdom to provide healthcare and awareness services, provide training resources, support healthcare professional education initiatives, and collaborate on patient awareness and outreach programs. He added, AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve today's serious health issues and address future medical challenges. The company also strives to make a remarkable impact on people's lives in several key therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology and neuroscience.