Dubai, UAE: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, announced the launch of 68 new FedEx Authorized Shipping Centers (FASCs) at Emirates Post branches, the UAE's official postal services provider. This expansion significantly enhances the accessibility of FedEx retail services nationwide, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting the UAE economy and connecting businesses and communities to global markets.

With the UAE’s population surpassing 11 million in 2025, demand for express logistics services continues to grow. The newly established FASCs at Emirates Post branches offer walk-in customers with FedEx international shipping services, without the need for a FedEx account. Customers can ship documents and packages from all emirates.

Nitin Tatiwala, vice president of marketing, customer experience, and air network for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, said, “At FedEx, we are committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences by simplifying logistics and making our solutions more accessible. This collaboration allows us to significantly expand our retail access points across the UAE through Emirates Post’s extensive local network, bringing fast, reliable, and efficient services closer to communities. It also strengthens the UAE’s connectivity to global markets while adapting to the evolving needs of local consumers.”

Ayoub Ahli, general manager of Emirates Post, said, “Our continued collaboration with FedEx underscores Emirates Post’s vision of transforming the largest branch network in the UAE for postal and logistics services into an inclusive gateway that connects communities with global markets. By integrating FedEx Authorized Shipping Centers within our branches, we are reaffirming our commitment to enhancing accessibility and customer convenience. More importantly, this move aligns with the UAE’s national agenda, empowers businesses, simplifies logistics for individuals, and ensures that world-class international shipping solutions are within reach for all, wherever they are across the Emirates.”

Through the FASCs, customers will have access to a range of FedEx services, including FedEx International Priority® service, which delivers within two to three business days to major markets around the world. Customers can also opt for FedEx Regional Economy®, a cross-border, customs-cleared, door-to-door road service with day-definite delivery, ideal for cost-effective shipping of less time-sensitive packages to key markets across the Middle East.

