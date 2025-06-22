Paris: Saudia Group has signed a major 13-year agreement with Air France-KLM Group. Air France Industries, a leader in aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, will support and service of 86 GE90 engines powering Saudia’s Boeing 777 fleet at its Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly facilities.

This agreement builds on the strategic Memorandum of Understanding signed in Riyadh in December 2024 during the state visit of President Emmanuel Macron. The MoU laid the foundation for deeper industrial cooperation in aircraft maintenance, local content development, and commercial synergy between Saudia Group and Air France-KLM Group.

Under this long-term partnership, Air France Industries KLM E&M will provide comprehensive and integrated engine support, including performance analytics, predictive maintenance solutions through PROGNOS®, on-wing services, and field support. These services are designed to maintain optimal engine performance and reduce aircraft downtime, a key priority as Saudia continues to elevate its operational reliability and guest experience.

This collaboration reinforces Saudia Group’s commitment to aligning with globally recognized leaders in aviation to support the airline’s transformation strategy and long-haul network expansion.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, commented: "This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening the technical backbone of our long-haul operations. The trusted partnership with Air France Industries KLM E&M reflects our confidence in their expertise and aligns with our goals to deliver world-class reliability and excellence across our fleet. It also complements our broader strategy to localize MRO capabilities and build long-term value for the Kingdom.”

Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, said: “This agreement represents a strategic milestone in the collaboration between our two aviation groups. It reflects a profound level of trust and confidence between our parties and lays the foundation for strengthened cooperation in the fields of passenger transport and aircraft maintenance. Building upon our initial agreement in December, this partnership with Saudia Group underscores our shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the aviation industry.”

This signing at the Paris Air Show 2025 highlights Saudia Group’s proactive role in expanding its global partnerships, advancing technical excellence, and supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 through a robust and future-ready aviation ecosystem.

-Ends-

About Saudia Group:

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 13 subsidiaries, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

