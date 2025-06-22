Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today the successful conclusion of the third securitized bond issuance on behalf of Aman Securitization, with the originator being Aman Consumer Finance.

The issuance comes in 3 tranches: the first valued at EGP 307 Mn, with a tenor of 6 months, The second tranche, valued at EGP 222 Mn, with a tenor of 12 months. Both tranches received a Prime 1 rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS). The third tranche, valued at EGP 136.5 Mn, with a tenor of 23 months, received a rating of A-.

"This issuance, marking the Seventh issuance concluded by CI Capital for Aman Holding, a portfolio company of Raya Holding, reflects CI Capital’s series of successes by executing numerous key transactions, further reinforcing our leading position as Egypt’s leading advisory house. This issuance also affirms our ability to provide our clients with diverse and innovative investment solutions,” Commented Amr Helal, Chief Executive Officer (Sell-Side) of the Investment Bank at CI Capital.

“CI Capital has effectively concluded seven securitized bond issuances for Aman since 2023, strongly indicating the solid partnership between the two companies. He expressed his aspiration to enhance strategic cooperation between the two companies further, considering Aman one of CI Capital's most significant partners,” Added Helal.

In the same context, Eng. Hazem Moghazi, Co-CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at AMAN Holding, added: “The success of this issuance reflects the strong confidence that investors place in AMAN Holding and in the Egyptian market overall. Since the launch of our securitization program, we have successfully completed issuances totaling nearly EGP 9.7 billion to date, which stands as a testament to our commitment to sustainable growth and to contributing to the development of Egypt’s non-banking financial sector. We are proud to collaborate with all stakeholders involved in AMAN Securitization’s various issuances, and we remain committed throughout 2025 to implementing our strategy of diversifying funding sources and enhancing financial transparency—supporting market stability and aligning with the aspirations of the national economy.”

Mohamed Abbas, Head of DCM at CI Capital, expressed his pleasure for the successful conclusion of the issuance in partnership with Aman, noting that Aman is one of CI Capital’s key success partners. He also emphasized his pride in the enduring relationships with Aman, having executed issuances with innovative structures and solutions. Finally, Abbas highlighted the substantial investor interest in the issuance, reflecting strong market confidence in both CI Capital and Aman’s portfolio performance.

CI Capital acted as financial adviser, issuance manager, and arranger in the issuance, while Zaki Hashem & Partners acted as the legal advisor, and United for Auditing, Tax, Advisory & Financial Services (UHY) acted as the issuance's financial auditor.

