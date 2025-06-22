Cairo: Huawei Egypt has been honored with the “Tax‑Compliance” Certificate of Appreciation by the Egyptian Tax Authority, in recognition of the company’s outstanding exemplary compliance and proactive support for Egypt’s tax system—an achievement that reflects Huawei’s sense of national responsibility and active contribution to the Egyptian economy.

This honor was presented at the “Thank you” Conference, organized jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Egyptian Tax Authority to announce the preliminary results of the first package of tax‑facilitation laws, regulations and directives now being implemented across tax offices and service centers nationwide. The conference highlighted the latest milestones in modernizing Egypt’s tax ecosystem.

Minister of Finance, Ahmed Kouchouk presented the certificate of appreciation to Mr. Benjamin Hou, CEO of Huawei Egypt, in the presence of senior officials from the Egyptian Tax Authority, senior state officials and executive leaders from the public and private sectors.

Mr. Benjamin Hou, CEO of Huawei Egypt, expressed his delight at receiving this recognition, especially as this year holds particular significance for the company, marking 25 years of presence in the Egyptian market. He added: " This recognition underscores our steadfast commitment to supporting Egypt’s growth and digital transformation. We are fully dedicated to advancing ICT infrastructure and the empowerment of key industries, we remain focused on contributing to Egypt’s sustainable economic growth and advancing Egypt’s national development agenda through technology and innovation”

With its first-ever edition, the conference seeks to reinforce the partnership the Ministry and the Tax Authority are building with the taxpayer community, celebrate compliant partners, and showcase the achievements of the inaugural facilitation package, which has received unprecedented support from all segments of the tax community.

Huawei Egypt is the first Chinese company to receive this honor, reflecting the company’s deep commitment to tax responsibility and its ongoing support for the country’s economic reform efforts.

Huawei has been a key player in Egypt’s ICT sector for over 25 years, partnering with both the public and private sectors to support the nation’s Vision 2030. By leveraging its five core business groups—Carrier, Enterprise, Digital Power, Cloud, and Consumer, Huawei has played a significant role in advancing Egypt towards a more connected and intelligent society. The company is also committed to its "Localization" strategy, focusing on developing Egypt’s ICT infrastructure and investing in cultivate a thriving ICT talent pool to help establish Egypt as a regional hub for ICT expertise and innovation.