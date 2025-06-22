Cairo – AMAN Holding, a Raya Holding portfolio company and the most integrated fintech group in Egypt, has announced the successful closure of the third securitization issuance by AMAN Securitization on behalf of AMAN Consumer Finance, with a total value of EGP 665.5 million. This issuance comes as a continuation of the group’s successful securitization program, reflecting the strong performance of its subsidiaries and reaffirming its ability to grow its financing portfolio and contribute to the national economy.

In the same context, Eng. Hazem Moghazi, Co-CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at AMAN Holding, added: “The success of this issuance reflects the strong confidence that investors place in AMAN Holding and in the Egyptian market overall. Since the launch of our securitization program, we have successfully completed issuances totaling nearly EGP 9.7 billion to date, which stands as a testament to our commitment to sustainable growth and to contributing to the development of Egypt’s non-banking financial sector. We are proud to collaborate with all stakeholders involved in AMAN Securitization’s various issuances, and we remain committed throughout 2025 to implementing our strategy of diversifying funding sources and enhancing financial transparency, supporting market stability, and aligning with the aspirations of the national economy.”

"This issuance, marking the Seventh issuance concluded by CI Capital for Aman Holding, a portfolio company of Raya Holding, reflects CI Capital’s series of successes by executing numerous key transactions, further reinforcing our leading position as Egypt’s leading advisory house. This issuance also affirms our ability to provide our clients with diverse and innovative investment solutions,” Commented Amr Helal, Chief Executive Officer (Sell-Side) of the Investment Bank at CI Capital.

“CI Capital has effectively concluded seven securitized bond issuances for Aman since 2023, strongly indicating the solid partnership between the two companies. He expressed his aspiration to enhance strategic cooperation between the two companies further, considering Aman one of CI Capital's most significant partners,” Added Helal.

It is worth noting that CI Capital acted as the financial advisor, lead arranger, general coordinator, issuance manager, and placement agent. Zaki Hashem & Partners served as the legal advisor, while United Auditors for Audit, Tax, Financial Consultancy and Services acted as the financial auditor.

About AMAN Holding:

AMAN Holding - a Raya Holding portfolio companyand the most integrated fintech group in Egypt encompassing “AMAN Electronic Payment Technology,” “AMAN for Financial Services,” “AMAN for Business Finance,” “Aman for Consumer Finance” and “AMAN Securitization,” is among the first companies in Egypt working towards the Egyptian state's vision of digital transformation and financial inclusion. AMAN Holding has developed an integrated Egyptian model that leverages promising opportunities in the non-banking financial technology sector. The company offers over 2,000 affordable and high-quality financial services to citizens with no bank accounts, aiming to help them achieve self-sufficiency. In a short period, each of these companies has emerged as a leader in its respective field, advancing the non-banking financial sector and introducing numerous innovative services and products.

For more information, please visit AMAN Holding’s official website: https://aman.eg/en/home/