Doha, Qatar – As Qatar redefines growth under its third National Development Strategy (NDS-3), PwC Middle East brought together local CEOs and SME leaders to unlock new opportunities for SME innovation, resilience and long-term impact. The session underscored the critical role SMEs play in driving economic growth, and the importance of robust public-private partnerships (PPPs) in enabling the advancement of local businesses.

Held at PwC’s Doha office, the exclusive gathering served as a platform for aligning private sector ambitions with national priorities, reinforcing the essential role of SMEs in achieving economic transformation. The event marked another milestone in PwC Middle East’s long-term strategy to act as a catalyst for public-private collaboration and to drive value creation across key sectors.

PwC leaders shared forward-thinking insights, from market dynamics to digital reinvention, emphasising the critical role of data, AI, and strategic funding in unlocking SME potential. The discussion highlighted how resilient business models and bold digital shifts can help SMEs adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

“SMEs are at the heart of Qatar’s transformation”, said Bassam Hajhamad, Qatar Country Senior Partner and Consulting Lead at PwC Middle East. “We’re here to fuel that momentum, bringing leaders together to spark bold ideas, share practical insights, and accelerate progress. By creating a space and platform for real dialogue and collaboration, we’re helping business leaders turn ambition into impact, aligned with the goals of NDS-3.”

Rami Nazer, PwC Middle East’s EMEA Government & Public Sector Leader, led a high-impact panel that tackled key growth levers, regulatory enablement, access to funding, digital transformation, and competitiveness, all core pillars of NDS-3. The discussion brought together influential voices from local private companies, global SME funds, and public sector representatives. They each offered perspectives on what it will take for Qatar’s SMEs to lead the next wave of economic growth.

As a strategic partner of both public and private sectors in Qatar, PwC Middle East in Qatar is committed to helping SMEs adapt and lead. Through strong collaboration and deep expertise, we aim to accelerate progress so businesses can continue shaping the future with confidence.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 370,000 people in 149 countries. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting we help build, accelerate and sustain momentum.

Established in the Middle East for over 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with 12,000 people.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity.