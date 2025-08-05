Mr. Nehad Adel, Chairman of B2B for Real Estate Consultancy and Investment Advisory, stated that among the growing momentum in Egypt’s real estate—now overcrowded with numerous new and emerging companies and a large influx of inexperienced young individuals—there is a clear need to rethink traditional marketing mechanisms and explore new and different markets that can restore balance to the industry and unlock real investment opportunities.

Based on this vision, B2B decided to take a different path by turning its focus to the Omani market, which it views as a promising destination that combines political stability, currency strength, cultural respect, and a diverse range of competitively priced properties suitable for a wide segment of Egyptians.



A Real Investment Opportunity for Egyptians – Locally and Abroad

The Chairman pointed out that B2B was the first to tap into the Omani market in an organized way, after identifying a genuine desire among many Egyptians to purchase property abroad that would protect the value of their money, allow them to own assets in foreign currency, and potentially obtain legal residency and open bank accounts—alongside the added benefit of earning attractive dollar-based rental income.

He added that the company successfully opened the Omani real estate market to Egyptian buyers—either through partnerships with Omani developers or through collaborations with Egyptian developers operating in Oman. Today, B2B has become a key gateway for Omani real estate in Egypt, supported by a specialized sales & marketing team based in Egypt that promotes Omani properties as an attractive and secure investment choice.

Commercial and Administrative Investments: A Priority for the Next Phase

He further explained that in line with its goal to create new opportunities and deliver guaranteed returns to investors, the company is shifting its focus toward commercial and administrative properties, which tend to yield better returns than residential ones—provided the projects are located within established residential communities, ensuring high footfall and steady revenues.

The company has already secured exclusive marketing rights for a number of commercial and administrative projects within Egypt and plans to present them using creative and distinctive marketing strategies unlike the conventional methods currently dominating the market.

Unlocking Potential in the Saudi Market

He also revealed that B2B is now putting spotlight on the Saudi Market, noting that the company is awaiting the expected opening of property ownership for foreigners—a move that could open up significant opportunities for Egyptian buyers, especially given the strength, stability, and rapid growth of the Saudi real estate sector. The company believes the Saudi market holds great potential for real estate investment, particularly with the continuous launch of diverse new cities and projects.



Professional Marketing in an Oversaturated Market

In conclusion, the company emphasized that current marketing methods have become repetitive, and clients are growing weary of the traditional approaches used by most firms. Hence, B2B aims to provide innovative and professional marketing tools that cater to the unique characteristics of each project and genuinely reach qualified buyers—following a methodology based on understanding the market first, then the product, and finally the investor's needs.