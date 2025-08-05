Dubai, UAE: Al Mal Capital REIT (AMCREIT), the first REIT listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), today announced the successful closure of its follow-on public offering (FPO), raising AED 210 million in total subscription.

The strong investor demand highlights surging regional interest in REITs, especially those like Al Mal Capital REIT that consistently deliver attractive and stable returns. AMCREIT’s proven track record of a sustainable annual dividend distribution of 7% since 2023, combined with a strategic focus on income-generating assets in resilient sectors such as education, healthcare, and industrials, has continued to draw a wide range of investors seeking long-term value and diversification.

This capital raise will further bolster AMCREIT’s position as a leading player in the UAE and GCC real estate markets. The funds will be strategically deployed to expand the portfolio, with a focus on acquiring high-quality, income-generating assets, continuing the REIT’s commitment to delivering attractive returns to its unitholders while providing further diversification within its investment base.

Commenting on the strong uptake, Naser Al Nabulsi, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Mal Capital PSC, said: “We are pleased to conclude this offering with a successful raise of AED 210 million, which demonstrates the trust investors continue to place in our vision and portfolio, and more broadly our ability to identify and invest in high-quality, income-generating real estate assets within the UAE and GCC. This capital infusion will enable us to further expand our holdings, continue our growth trajectory and deliver attractive returns to our unitholders.”

The FPO issued new units at AED 1.125 per unit (including AED 0.025 subscription fee). Existing unitholders were provided with a priority allocation to preserve ownership, alongside a secondary allocation for new subscribers.

Trading of the newly issued units is expected to commence on the DFM between the 8th and 15th of August 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

General Information on the Fund

• Fund Name: Al Mal Capital REIT

• Fund Address: Office 901, 48 Burj Gate, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

• Regulatory Authority: Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) – United Arab Emirates

Fund Overview: Al Mal Capital REIT is a public real estate investment fund with closed-ended capital. The Fund is licensed by the SCA and is governed by Federal Law No. (4) of 2000 regarding the Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority and Market. The Fund is also subject to the Chairman of the SCA’s Decision No. (1/R.M) of 2023 concerning the regulation of investment funds (the "Investment Funds Regulation") and the administrative decision No. (8/R.T) of 2023 approving the annexes associated with the Investment Funds Regulation, along with all other relevant laws, regulations, and resolutions applicable in the UAE.

The primary objective of the Fund is to invest in a portfolio of income-generating real estate assets based on a strategy focused on investing in real estate assets in strong-performing UAE sectors including healthcare, education and industrial. The Fund’s investments are primarily focused within the United Arab Emirates, with the option to invest in other GCC countries or internationally. However, the Fund’s real estate assets located outside the UAE—whether in the GCC or elsewhere — must not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund is managed by the Fund Manager and does not have its own independent board of directors or employees. All investments of the Fund are subject to prior approval by the Investment and Oversight Committee, which is appointed by the Fund Manager and consists of at least five experts.