Dubai, UAE - Augustus Media, the modern media company behind Lovin Dubai and Smashi, has officially rebranded its content production house ODEUM – The Modern Content Studio, reinforcing its mission to lead in creative storytelling for the digital age.

ODEUM is where bold ideas meet the way people consume content today. Built for brands that want to stand out, ODEUM blends creativity, strategy and execution to deliver cinematic video, dynamic animation, immersive audio, and original IP - all under one roof. As audiences shift to short-form, vertical, and platform-native content, the studio helps brands stay ahead of the curve with tailored content services and regional distribution at scale.

Operating from eight fully equipped production studios across Dubai, Riyadh, and Cairo, ODEUM offers end-to-end services: from quick-turn social content to full-scale campaigns, live event coverage, podcasts, and CGI production. As part of the Augustus Media network, it benefits from a built-in ecosystem reaching over 3.3 billion impressions annually across the MENA region.

Key Capabilities of ODEUM:

Video: High-impact production including verticals, CGI, branded stories, and live events.

Animation: Scroll-stopping motion graphics, 2D/3D visuals, and explainers designed for clarity and impact.

Audio: Podcast creation, voiceovers, and audio branding that elevate storytelling across platforms.

Originals: Bold in-house IP including short films, episodic shows, documentaries, and AI-powered formats.

Studios: Plug-and-play production facilities for creators, agencies, and brands ready for shoots, streams, and more.

As Augustus Media continues expanding across the region, ODEUM stands as the creative studio driving brand storytelling, original productions, and next-gen content experiences.

“We built this to be more than a production house. It’s where modern storytelling happens, where brands become media, and where creators have the tools to move faster, think bigger, and reach farther. The rebrand represents our commitment to what’s next.” Richard Fitzgerald, CEO & Founder Augustus Media

“In a world where attention is the most valuable currency, Odeum exists to create content that doesn’t just fill space, it builds meaning, drives emotion, and delivers impact. We're here to help brands move from being seen to being remembered.” Abdallah Adaweh, Head of Odeum | Commercial Director Augustus Media About ODEUM ODEUM is the content production powerhouse of Augustus Media, specializing in high-quality video production, branded content, animation, audio production, and studio services.

About Augustus Media

Augustus Media is an award-winning Middle Eastern digital media company based in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar. The modern media company has been designed to adapt and evolve to this perpetually changing media environment.

Augustus Media network includes; Lovin’, Smashi & ODEUM as its media brands.

Lovin, a local news and entertainment platform present in 22+ cities, known for bitesize news, viral content and community stories.

Smashi, a regional content platform with 13 verticals including Business, Gaming, Sports, and Entertainment, and home to live-streamed UAE League matches.

Odeum, the company’s content production powerhouse specializing in high-quality video, branded content, animation, and audio.