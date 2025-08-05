In a remarkable and unprecedented global achievement that adds to its legacy of excellence, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah has been awarded accreditation for 14 Centers of Excellence by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) across various medical and surgical specialties—setting a world record for the highest number of Centers of Excellence accredited by SRC within a single hospital.

This prestigious international recognition reflects the hospital’s deep commitment to implementing 10 rigorous global standards, ensuring the delivery of safe, comprehensive, and high-quality patient care.

The accredited specialties include:

1. Robotic Surgery

2. Urology

3. Orthopedic Surgery

4. Spine Surgery

5. Surgery of the Hand

6. Colorectal Surgery

7. Hernia Surgery

8. Plastic Surgery

9. Endoscopy

10. Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT)

11. Ophthalmology

12. Minimally Invasive Gynecology

13. ⁠Specialized Anesthesia in Obesity Surgery

14. Specialized Anesthesia in Orthopedic Surgery

These accreditations are based on the hospital’s adherence to ten rigorous global standards developed by SRC for Centers of Excellence. These include institutional commitment with a clear vision and a quality-first culture, certified medical expertise from highly qualified physicians with outstanding surgical records, trusted medical leadership to oversee program efficiency, and comprehensive consultative services with ongoing medical support for all medical and surgical cases.

Additional standards include the use of state-of-the-art equipment and advanced technology with fully trained staff, the availability of a qualified and dedicated medical and surgical teams with consistent on-call coverage, the application of standardized clinical pathways with precise protocols to ensure optimal care, and well-trained support teams including program coordinators, nurses, assistants, and specialized surgical staff.

Patient education is also prioritized through the provision of clear information and the obtaining of informed consent for all procedures with a shared decision-making approach. There is also a firm commitment to ongoing quality evaluation, outcome monitoring, and full compliance with data protection regulations.

Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group, expressed his pride in this exceptional global achievement, reaffirming the hospital’s commitment to delivering specialized, world-class healthcare that meets patients’ expectations and supports the vision of Fakeeh Care Group for excellence, leadership, and innovation in healthcare.

It’s worth noting that the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an independent, global, non-profit organization dedicated to accrediting hospitals, surgeons, and surgical centers according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety. The Center of Excellence designation is awarded only after a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process that ensures healthcare services are advanced, safe, and aligned with the best global medical practices.