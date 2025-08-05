Dubai, UAE – Al Ansari Exchange, a leading remittance and foreign currency exchange service provider in the UAE, has highlighted the recent sharp decline of the Indian rupee against the UAE dirham, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar. The rupee has approached record lows, trading around ₹23.91 per AED, with intra-week fluctuations between ₹23.63 and ₹23.95. This marks one of the weakest levels in recent years and has drawn significant attention from expatriate communities and businesses with exposure to India.

The drop in the Indian rupee has been driven by several factors, including heightened trade tensions between the United States and India, particularly the threat of new tariffs on Indian exports of up to 25 percent. These developments have unsettled investors and triggered capital outflows from Indian markets. July 2025 witnessed the rupee’s lowest monthly performance since 2022, with foreign equity sell-offs exceeding USD 2 billion. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India has taken a more cautious stance on currency intervention, allowing the rupee to adjust more freely to external factors. Global geopolitical concerns and rising oil prices have further weighed on India’s import bill, exacerbating the currency’s decline.

For consumers in the UAE, this development is already influencing remittance and currency exchange patterns. Al Ansari Exchange has observed a surge in remittance activity, as Indian expatriates take advantage of the more favourable rates to send additional funds back home. The stronger conversion value is allowing customers to remit significantly higher amounts in rupees for the same dirham outlay, providing tangible benefits to families and dependents in India. At the same time, businesses and individuals engaged in trade with India are reviewing their hedging strategies and timing of transactions in light of the increased volatility.

In response to the surge in remittance demand, Al Ansari Exchange has ensured sufficient liquidity across its nationwide branch network and digital channels, while continuing to provide competitive rates and transparent pricing. The company has also launched targeted initiatives to attract customers during this period, including special promotional offers, rate alerts via its mobile application, and expanded staffing at high-demand branches to ensure smooth and efficient service.

Commenting on the situation, Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange said:

"The current exchange rate presents a unique opportunity for Indian expatriates in the UAE to maximise the value of their remittances. While the outlook for the rupee remains influenced by global and domestic factors, we are fully prepared to meet the increased demand and provide our customers with the best possible value and service during this period of heightened currency volatility."

Al Ansari Exchange reaffirmed its commitment to supporting customers with reliable and efficient remittance solutions, even as currency markets remain uncertain. The company continues to monitor global economic developments closely and remains focused on delivering safe, transparent, and customer-centric services.