Manama- Bahrain – The MENA Innovation Academy, an initiative by Bahrain Fintech Bay in partnership with Reboot Coding Institute, has announced that registration is now open for its upcoming Applied Design Thinking workshop, offered in collaboration with Qubstudio. This hands-on two-day workshop, taking place in Bahrain on August 27-28, will equip participants with the practical tools needed to elevate their creativity and master design thinking principles to drive innovative, user-centered solutions.

The workshop is designed for product managers, startup founders, UX/UI designers, business analysts, and innovation teams aiming to transform user insight into actionable business value. Participants will gain insights into the fundamentals of methodology used by leading companies such as Google, Apple, IBM, and learn how to design user-centered solutions that deliver measurable impact. They will also receive a certificate of completion and the benefit from networking with like-minded professionals from across the region.

Lisa Kukharska, Senior Product Designer at Qubstudio, commented on this, “Design thinking is a mindset. We have seen how applying this framework can bring over creative ideas even in the most traditional industries.” “We are thrilled to bring this experience to Bahrain in partnership with the MENA Innovation Academy.”

The Applied Design Thinking workshop will walk participants through the five key stages of design thinking enabling them to master creative problem-solving techniques and apply them to real-world business challenges. During the workshop, participants will explore best-practice case studies and tackle a design thinking challenge focused on the banking industry. The program is led by seasoned product designers from Qubstudio, and combines expert instruction with practical, team-based exercises and live feedback.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to nurturing future-ready talent in Bahrain and the wider MENA region,” said Bader Sater, CEO of Bahrain FinTech Bay. “This program equips participants with the tools and the skills required to lead innovation within their organizations. We believe this collaboration will empower professionals to lead meaningful innovation and change in the banking industry.”

