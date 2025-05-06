Ahmed bin Saeed: "Dubai's aviation sector will continue to grow and strengthen our global standing"

More than 6,000 trade visitors from 30 countries; 140 exhibitors and 150-plus buyers from 70 organisations from 30 countries

Show designed to serve the US$1 trillion airport development market in the MEASA region

Dubai, United Arab Emirate: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, opened the 24th edition of Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), which will run till May 8, 2025.

His Highness toured the B2B exhibition pavilions accompanied by top aviation officials and industry stakeholders and engaged with various exhibitors and learning more about the latest technologies shaping the airport industry.

More than 6,000 trade visitors from 30 countries are attending the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s (MEASA) largest airport industry B2B platform to explore innovations and technologies that shape future airports including advances in enhancing the passenger experience, airport traffic management, airport carbon-reduction and sustainability, digitalization, and Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

The three-day dedicated airport industry platform welcomes participation by 140 exhibitors from 22 countries who will meet, network and do business with highly-qualified 150+ buyers from over 70 organisations from 30 countries.

This year’s Airport Show is opened in the wake of the Middle East and neighbouring regions experiencing a significant surge in airport expansion projects, driven by a robust recovery in global aviation and optimistic projections for passenger growth.

With expectations to handle approximately 1.1 billion passengers annually by 2040 — up from 405 million in 2019 — the Middle East is investing heavily in infrastructure to meet this demand.​

HH Sheikh Ahmed remarked: “Dubai’s aviation sector is on a clear upward trajectory, driven by infrastructure expansion and the adoption of new technologies. As major contributors to our economy and global connectivity, both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) will continue to play a leading role in shaping the future of air travel through 2030s and beyond, delivering world-class performance and operational excellence. We remain firmly on our journey of progress, with many more milestones ahead in strengthening Dubai’s global reputation.

“Since 2001, the Airport Show has had a long-standing presence in Dubai, and I am confident that this 24th edition will further support the growth of the regional aviation industry. I wish the organisers and participants every success as we look ahead to a landmark Silver Jubilee edition in 2026.”

There are two conferences – Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, and Women in Aviation Middle East Conference – co-located with 30+ sessions and 70+ aviation leaders and expert speakers.

The 12th Global Airport Leader’s Forum (GALF) designed to take forward the aviation knowledge-enhancement agenda with keynote speeches from Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), HE Abdulla Al Shamsi, Director of Engineering, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) and HE Ahmad Ali Belqaizi, Executive Director, Aviation Safety and Environment Sector, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

Also co-located is the Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter’s Conference and Awards taking place on the third day of Airport Show. This year’s new attractions include the GSE Zone, Airport Tech Pavilion, and Airport Design Hub.

Being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Airport Show is organized by RX, a global company that organizes about 350 events across the world, to provide participants valuable insights into issues and technologies shaping the airports in the ever-evolving competitive global business landscape.

The Airport Show is designed to serve the US$1 trillion airport development market in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

May Ismail, Event Manager at RX Middle East, said the Airport Show has been growing each passing year as it is tailored to the needs and requirements that the airports and related domains require. Through making the availability of futuristic products and services, the Airport Show continues to serve this progressive industry a great B2B platform.”

Global technology majors are showcasing the latest innovative products and services that improve efficiency and performance of the aviation industry.

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, said: “We are proud to be the ‘Technology Partner’ for the Airport Show showcasing our latest integrated solutions for the aviation industry from facility management to passenger experience and how we help airports around the world reduce their environmental impact”.

"Our presence at the Show reflects Schneider Electric’s deep commitment to shaping the future of aviation through digitalization and electrification. As the aviation industry in the Middle East experiences unprecedented growth, our strategic objective is to empower airports to scale efficiently — with intelligent, secure, and resilient systems that elevate the passenger experience.

WAISL, an aviation focused digital transformation company is a gold sponsor at Dubai Airport Show 2025.

“We’re presenting AEROWISE — a Digital Twin-powered Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) driving Total Airport Management, enabling real time and predictive decision making - with one single goal to drive operations transformation and efficiency, said Preetham Kamesh, Strategic Advisor & Acting Global Business Officer, WAISL Limited.

Airport Show 2025 serves as a vital entry point to the thriving Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) aviation market. It provides unmatched opportunities for networking, learning, and innovation as the region's leading industry gathering.

Participants are benefited as they can make connections with international suppliers, discover the most recent breakthroughs, and acquire insightful knowledge from experts in the industry.​

Staged since 2001 with the aim to bring at the doorsteps of airports the newest technologies and innovations, the MEASA region’s unparalleled B2B platform, has maintained its go-to destination status for experiencing and procuring newest innovations and trend-setting technologies that helps airports better the growing numbers of passengers and handling cargo effectively, efficiency, security, increase revenue, operations.

Global air traffic is on strong growth tracks. In 2025, as per the ACI World, global passenger traffic will reach 9.9 billion while the ICAO projects global RPK to rise to 9.4 trillion. Global passenger traffic, according to an ACI World-ICAO Passenger Traffic Report, will exceed 12 billion by 2030.

This year’s event continues to enjoy the strong backing of key aviation authorities and organizations, supported by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, Emirates Airline and Group, dans and dnata.

Leading industry players have also come on board as event partners and sponsors. Amadeus leads as the event’s Strategic Partner, with Schneider Electric joining as Technology Partner. Gold Sponsor WAISL has joined sponsors Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), Smiths Detection and ADB SAFEGATE.

The ATC Forum benefits from the support of both Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) and Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), while the Airport Security Forum is backed by Dubai Police and the National Guard.

Additionally, Airport Show 2025 is collaborating with several leading associations, including the Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter, the Contractors Association, the Supply Chain and Logistics Group (SCLG), and the Dubai Airline Operators Committee (DAOC).

The Middle East and Asia-Pacific are expected to account for 58 percent of global air passenger demand by 2040. By 2050, approximately 66.7 million Baby Boomers will travel by air in the Middle East. The Middle Eastern airports will require US$151 billion in investments by 2040 to handle an expected surge in passenger numbers. The Eastern airlines saw a 9.4 percent traffic rise in 2024 compared to 2023, with capacity increasing 8.4 percent and load factor rising to 80.8 percent.

Ends

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 41 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.