Abu Dhabi, UAE – Fakih Fertility Group has achieved a historic milestone in reproductive medicine by launching the UAE's first accredited fellowship program in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. This pioneering initiative sets a new standard in medical education and training, providing obstetricians and gynecologists with advanced expertise in assisted reproductive technologies (ART).

The fellowship program, accredited by the National Institute for Health Specialties (NIHS), was officially inaugurated by Dr. Mohammed Al-Houqani, Secretary General of NIHS, during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Al-Houqani highlighted the importance of this achievement, stating, “The Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship Program represents a significant advancement aligned with the UAE’s vision to elevate medical education and healthcare training to world-class standards.”

Elevating Standards in Reproductive Medicine

This three-year fellowship offers a comprehensive curriculum, integrating clinical practice, surgical management, research, and leadership development in reproductive medicine. Participants will gain hands-on experience at the state-of-the-art Fakih Fertility Center in Abu Dhabi, alongside personalized mentorship, structured teaching, and access to cutting-edge technologies.

Graduates of the program will emerge as highly skilled specialists in fertility and ART. In addition to mastering advanced medical and surgical techniques, they will develop expertise in quality management, innovation, and governance within fertility services. Upon completion, fellows will receive a license to practice as specialists in reproductive medicine and infertility in the UAE.

A Landmark Achievement

As the first program of its kind in the UAE, the fellowship underscores Fakih Fertility Group’s leadership in medical innovation.

Dr. Michael Fakih, Founder of Fakih Fertility Group and Chairman of Academic Affairs, commented, “Becoming the first private IVF center in Abu Dhabi to introduce an accredited fellowship program reflects our commitment to advancing medical education and training in assisted reproduction. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to providing world-class therapeutic services and building strategic partnerships with key healthcare authorities.”

Dr. Fakih also praised the Abu Dhabi Department of Health for its visionary approach to enhancing healthcare standards across the UAE. “Their innovative policies have positioned the UAE as a global leader in specialized medical education and healthcare excellence,” he added.

Shaping the Future of Reproductive Healthcare

This fellowship program is part of a collaborative effort with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, designed to align with the UAE’s strategy of building a future-ready healthcare system. It supports the development of the next generation of leaders in reproductive medicine, equipping them with the skills to address complex fertility challenges and advance the field through innovation.

Dr. Yasmine Sajjad, Consultant in Reproductive Medicine and Infertility at Fakih Fertility Center, acknowledged Dr. Fakih’s visionary leadership in bringing this initiative to life. “This milestone would not have been possible without his unwavering dedication to medical education and patient care,” she said, inviting obstetricians and gynecologists to join the fellowship and further their expertise and careers.

A Bold Step Forward

With the launch of this accredited fellowship program, Fakih IVF Group solidifies its position as a trailblazer in reproductive medicine, driving excellence in education, research, and patient care across the region.