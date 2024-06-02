Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) recently showcased the exclusive benefits of its Visa Infinite credit card, marking the beginning of an exciting season of travel and shopping. These benefits come as part of the Bank’s strategy for rewarding its loyal customers. In adherence to KIB’s slogan, “Bank for Life”, the campaign adds to the Bank’s continuous efforts to provide customers with all the banking products and services that satisfy their daily needs, suit their modern lifestyles, and ultimately elevate their overall banking experience.

On this occasion, Khalid Al Hulaibi, Segments Manager at KIB, said: “Our special benefits, specially designed for Visa Infinite cardholders, are a true reflection of KIB’s dedication to its customers and our constant goal to rise to their expectations. In order to achieve this, we remain attentive to the finest details of our customers’ lifestyles and, accordingly, innovate new products and services that ensure their lives are seamless and stress-free. To this end, we continue to partner with top-of-the-line luxury travel service providers as well as others who enable us to deliver an unparalleled banking experience to our customers. This can be seen in the range of benefits that we offer our customers – whom we consider our top priority.”

All year long, especially during the holiday season, KIB Visa Infinite credit cardholders can enjoy many tailored benefits, including up to 5% cash back, free domestic and international transfers, and full-coverage travel insurance. In addition, Visa Infinite credit cardholders can benefit from a 50% discount on safe deposit boxes, and up to 15% on all Wiyak chauffeured rides and rentals.

The Visa Infinite card also guarantees ultimate comfort for its holders on their travels, thanks to the Visa Lounge Key feature, which grants travelers access to over 1000 lounges worldwide where travelers can unwind in between flights away from airports’ crowds and noise. In addition, Visa Infinite cardholders can book their accommodation on Booking.com at a discounted price, with up to 8% discount. Additionally, they can enjoy up to 12% cash back on serviced apartments and hotel bookings with Agoda.com, as well as around 20% discounts on bookings at the famous Jumeirah Resorts.

It serves to note that KIB continues to live by its slogan, “Bank for Life”, through the year-long seasonal campaigns that aim to raise the benchmark for customers’ banking experience as well as meet their daily needs and aspirations.

