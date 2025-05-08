Qatar banks' total assets grew 0.6% to reach $569bln in March: QNBFS

Qatar banking sector total assets grew by 0.6% during March to reach QR2.074tn, driven by a rise in domestic assets, according to QNB Financial Services.Total assets moved up by 1.3% in 2025, compared to a growth of 3.9% in 2024. Assets grew by an average 5.7% between 2020 and 2024.Liquid assets to total assets edged slightly lower to 30.2% in March, compared to 30.4% in February, QNBFS said in its latest ‘Qatar Monthly Key Banking Indicators’.According to QNBFS, Qatar banking sector loan book increased by 0.6% MoM (up 3.0% in 2025), while deposits went up by 0.2% MoM (up 3.2% in 2025) in March this year.With higher loans increase over deposits during March, the Loans to Deposits Ratio (LDR) moved up to 131.0%, compared to 130.5% in February.Overall loan book went up by 0.6% during March to reach QR1,387.7bn. Loans gain in March was mainly due to an increase by 1.0% in public sector loans and a rise by 0.3% in private sector loans.Private and public sectors were the main growth drivers YoY with the government taking QR21.1bn, real estate taking QR18.4bn, and government institutions taking QR16.5bn, QNBFS noted.Loans went up by 3.0% in 2025, compared to a growth of 4.6% in 2024. Loans grew by an average 5.4% over the 2020-2024 period.Outside Qatar loans increased by 0.9% MoM (+0.9% in 2025) in March 2025.Loan provisions to gross loans moved up to 3.9% in March, compared to 3.8% in February.Deposits edged up by 0.2% during March to reach QR1,059.5bn.Deposits uptick in March was mainly due to a gain by 0.7% in public sector deposits and a gain by 0.5% in non-resident deposits.Non-Resident, private sector and public sector deposits were the main growth drivers YoY with the government contributing QR20.9bn, non-residents providing QR12.5bn and personal (retail) adding QR16.8bn, the report noted.Deposits rose 3.2% in 2025, compared to an increase by 4.1% in 2024. Deposits grew by an average 3.9% over the 2020-2024 period.An analyst told Gulf Times, “Banking sector indicators continue to show good promise during March with the further gains in total assets during the month. Total assets increase was mainly driven higher by a QR7.4bn increase in domestic credit.“The overall banks’ credit facilities was pushed higher noticeably by the government (overdrafts and other loans) as it continues to utilise this flexibility in funding its spending needs. Private sector loan gains were also coming in from increasing private consumption, contractors and the pick-up in the services sector”.