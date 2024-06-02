Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (Sidpec) has posted a 7.58% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, registering EGP 559.473 million, from EGP 520.067 million, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on June 2nd.

Revenue dropped to EGP 3.465 billion in Q1 2024 from EGP 3.614 billion in Q1 2023.

Established in 1997 and listed on EGX in 2005, Sidpec operates within the materials sector focusing on commodity chemicals. It has subsidiaries operating across Egypt, working on textiles and oil and gas refining.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).