Iconic British marque’s design team to create ultra-luxury interiors for a new, exquisite beachfront development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Agreement further outlines Al Marjan Island’s emergence as a leading luxury destination

Dar Global, the London listed luxury international real estate developer, has announced a new partnership with Aston Martin. The collaboration will see the British ultra-luxury marque carefully craft interiors for an exquisite beachfront residential development in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

To be officially unveiled in May, the new development will be situated on the majestic Al Marjan Island. It is the first time Aston Martin’s internationally acclaimed design team has applied its renown to a real estate project in the GCC, building on successful brand collaborations in the United States and Japan.

To be strategically positioned on a pristine location near the highly anticipated Wynn Resort, the new residence, with interiors by Aston Martin, promises to bring the illustrious car marker’s signature blend of sophistication, elegance and high-performance to the property. Providing a unique fusion of luxury living and natural coastal beauty. The accompanying private beach gives way to scenic walking tracks and lush green spaces, with the bright lights of Dubai just an hour away.

With a GDV of approximately US$250 million, the project is expected to be officially unveiled in May 2024 with construction due to be completed in 2028, in joint development with Aarvees Group.

With its exceptional natural beauty and world-class amenities, Al Marjan Island continues to attract discerning investors and residents seeking a luxurious lifestyle. The upcoming branded residences with interiors by Aston Martin promise to redefine luxury living in Ras Al Khaimah, setting a new standard of excellence in the region’s real estate landscape.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, commented: "The introduction of a residence with interiors by Aston Martin on Al Marjan Island further enhances the appeal of our premier destination. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences and reinforces Ras Al Khaimah's position as a leading real estate hub in the region."

Stefano Saporetti, Director of Brand Diversification at Aston Martin, commented: “The partnership between Aston Martin and Dar Global brings together two ultra-luxury lifestyle organisations with a shared passion for combining traditional craftsmanship with innovation and cutting-edge design. Marking Aston Martin’s very first real estate collaboration in the GCC, we are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to design ultra-luxury interiors for what we believe will be an unparalleled development in the emerging luxury destination of Al Marjan Island.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, commented: "Our collaboration with Aston Martin marks a significant milestone for Dar Global as we expand our footprint into Ras Al Khaimah. With a track record of delivering iconic properties, we are committed to setting new standards of luxury living in this vibrant emirate.’’

Rajat Verma, President of Aarvees Group, commented: “As Ras Al Khaimah rightfully solidifies its destination appeal amid local and international investors, we are excited to contribute to its growth momentum alongside Dar Global, a visionary brand that is upending the global real estate market. With our joint expertise in luxury developments, we look forward to delivering a truly splendid lifestyle for our valued customers with this new project on Al Marjan Island.

Stay tuned for more updates on this prestigious collaboration between Aston Martin and Dar Global as we unveil further details of this remarkable residential project.

-Ends-

For further enquiries, please contact:

Dar Global

Lea Halwani

lhalwani@darglobal.co.uk

Powerscourt

Justin Griffiths/ Louisa Henry

darglobal@powerscourt-group.com

About Dar Global

Dar Global PLC is a highly differentiated international real estate business. It focuses predominantly on developing real estate projects comprising second homes for internationally mobile customers, in some of the most desirable locations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Europe, including downtown Dubai, Muscat in Oman and the Costa del Sol region in the South of Spain. Dar Global was originally established to house and develop the international (non-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based) assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development PJSC (“DAARE”), a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2007, Dar Al Arkan has delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of c. US$8.5 billion. In the near future, the Group intends to expand its focus to hospitality assets. The aim is to acquire or build hotels and sell them after a period of three to five years of operation once the hotels or resorts’ revenue streams stabilise. Target markets include Spain, Dubai, Maldives, Athens, Marrakesh and London. Dar Global was admitted to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 February 2023. Please visit www.DarGlobal.co.uk

About Aston Martin:

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars. Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, DBS, DBX and its first hypercar, the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates, and exports cars which are sold in 56 countries around the world. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range proudly manufactured in St Athan, Wales.

Lagonda was founded in 1899 and came together with Aston Martin in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown, and the company is now listed on the London Stock Exchange as Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. 2020 saw Lawrence Stroll become the company’s Executive Chairman, alongside significant new investment. This coincided with Aston Martin’s return to the pinnacle of motorsport with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team and commenced a new era for the iconic British marque. Please visit www.astonmartin.com

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the Emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the Emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.