United Arab Emirates: Hospitality developer and operator Cristal Group has announced the launch of the Cristal Collection – a property management arm which will give independent hotels and resorts the opportunity to become part of a powerful collective, founded on years of industry expertise.

Aimed at independent hotel owners, the Cristal Collection will offer its strategic partners more sales channels, a reduction in their operating costs, unparalleled hospitality experience and competitive franchise fees. With a strong management team, plus innovative sales, marketing and other business functions, the collective will give purchasing power to its hotels and improve revenue optimisation.

Hotels will also benefit from streamlined processes, data-driven insights and scalability which are crucial in the current hospitality climate.

The group’s flagship property, Cristal Hotel Abu Dhabi, has maintained an impressive occupancy rate of 93% or higher since opening in 2009, even at the height of the pandemic. Cristal Collection hotels can look forward to achieving similar outcomes as a part of the Cristal hospitality website and its sophisticated booking system with fees as low as 1.5% of revenue generated versus 15% to 25% through traditional and big brand channels.

The first property to join the Cristal Collection is the Al Bada Resort in Al Ain which will undergo an extensive renovation over the next eighteen months. The property which features 60 private villas will be home to several exciting facilities, offering families and leisure travellers a superb new destination to visit in the UAE.

Kamal Fakhoury, Chief Executive Officer of the Cristal Group said: “Competition in the hospitality sector has never been fiercer. As seasoned hoteliers, we can help properties grow and flourish in this challenging environment and that is what we are setting out to do with the Cristal Collection.”

He added: “The Cristal Group’s aim is to become the premier business and leisure hotels operator and franchisor in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, and the launch of the Cristal Collection is a huge step in this journey. We are looking forward to working with investors and owners both in the GCC and abroad to deliver exceptional results and unrivalled hospitality experiences for guests.”

In 2023, Cristal Group launched its white-label hospitality franchising solution which cemented its goal of becoming a premier business and leisure hotel operator in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Under the programme, hotels are offered significant cost savings of up to 33% while also capitalising on alliances with the world’s most respected hotel management companies, including brands within Hilton, Accor, IHG, Marriott, and Wyndham Worldwide portfolios.