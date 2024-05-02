United Arab Emirates – Coral Beach Resort Sharjah showcased its unwavering commitment to excellence in the food and beverage industry at the 2nd Middle East F&B Awards which took place on the 15th of April 2024 at The Address Sky View Dubai.

Organized by the renowned Hozpitality Group, this initiative was established to recognize and celebrate the dedicated professionals and resilient teams who tireless manage the intricacies of the hospitality industry daily.

The evening was a momentous occasion for Coral Beach Resort Sharjah as its dedicated staff’s hard work and commitment to excellence were celebrated and honored. The event not only acknowledged the team’s exceptional contributions but is a testament to the relentless pursuit of culinary distinction and the efforts to provide unparalleled dining experiences to guests.

Among the distinguished recipients of the awards were Elsaid Saad Rakha, awarded the prestigious title of Restaurant Manager of the Year (Gold); Mohamed Ibrahim Taha Mustafa, acclaimed as Culinary Person of the Year (Gold); and Surendran Moorkoth, recognized as Hygiene Officer of the Year (Silver). Their outstanding achievements underscore Coral Beach Resort Sharjah’s dedication to delivering exceptional service and upholding the highest standards of cleanliness, sanitation, and culinary excellence.

Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, expressed his pride and gratitude, stating, "We are immensely proud of our team's achievements at the 2nd Middle East F&B Excellence Awards”. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence in food and beverage services and motivates us to continue delivering exceptional experiences to our guest”.

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah offers a world of amenities and facilities for every guest, alongside the picturesque shores of Sharjah. Catering to families, the resort offers a dedicated kids club, playgrounds, and family- friendly entertainment, ensuring an unforgettable vacation experience for guests of all ages.

About Coral Hotels and Resorts:

Coral Hotels and Resorts, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, was launched in 2003 as Middle East’s 1st dry hotel chain. It is a quality-driven 4 and 5-star brand with a vision of excellence. The chain offers an array of exciting properties designed for discerning travelers who seek intimate surroundings, distinctive service and a safe environment across key destinations in the Middle East and North Africa. Coral promises to serve its guests with passion through its diversified properties Coral Beirut Al Hamra Hotel, Coral Muscat Hotel & Apartments, Coral Al Ahsa Hotel, Coral Jubail Hotel, Coral Al Khobar Hotel, Coral Khartoum Hotel, Coral Port Sudan Hotel, Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. All chains offer diversified dining outlets, leisure and business facilities. The hotels are equipped with wide range of rooms to meet the needs of diversified travelers from families, to business travelers, to travelers seeking relaxation or a long stay.

For more information about the hotel please visit:

www.hmhhotelgroup.com/coralbeachresortsharjah or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow