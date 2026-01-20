Doha, Qatar – Consulting HAUS served as the exclusive sell‑side advisor to Snoonu in its landmark acquisition by Jahez Group. By guiding Snoonu through negotiations and positioning the company at more than a billion‑riyal valuation, Consulting HAUS played a pivotal role in securing favorable terms and ensuring the transaction reflected Snoonu’s growth trajectory. From business planning to deal structuring, diligence and negotiation support, the firm acted to safeguard the interests of Snoonu’s shareholders. It also underscored the importance of professional expertise in cross‑border GCC transactions and marked a milestone for Qatar’s tech ecosystem.

“We are proud to have served as Snoonu’s exclusive advisor in this landmark transaction, which underscores the critical role of professional advisory in enabling successful cross‑border deals across the GCC. By guiding Snoonu through this acquisition, we have highlighted Qatar’s emergence as a hub for tech innovation which will act as a benchmark and provide motivation for other Qatari tech companies moving forward.” said Laith Dajani - Managing Partner of Consulting HAUS.

Consulting HAUS began its mandate nearly a year ahead of the transaction’s close, laying the groundwork for Snoonu’s successful exit. The firm’s initial phase centered on developing a robust business plan and ensuring operational readiness, establishing a structured process designed to minimize negotiation friction and safeguard value. Building on this foundation, Consulting HAUS took the lead in transaction execution, working seamlessly with buy-side consultants, legal counsel, and auditors. Throughout the engagement, the firm was instrumental in managing stakeholder expectations, maintaining alignment across all parties, and driving a disciplined project-management framework. This comprehensive approach proved pivotal in delivering value and ensuring the transaction was executed with precision, transparency, and strategic foresight.

Reflecting on the firm’s advisory role in the transaction, Hamad Al Hajri - CEO of Snoonu said, “We value Consulting‑HAUS’s expertise and professionalism which was one of the supporting factors in getting the deal over the line and overcoming the challenges along the way. Our landmark agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Jahez Group brings new investment, valuing Snoonu at over QAR 1 billion — one of the largest private infusions in the nation’s history, and undoubtedly the largest in its tech sector. From the heart of Doha, we are accelerating toward regional leadership while staying firmly rooted in Qatar’s values, vision, and talent.”

Backed by a partnership team with over 100 years of combined experience, Consulting HAUS is uniquely positioned to navigate the complexities of consulting and transaction advisory across the GCC. Its integrated model ensures that this depth of expertise is applied to every engagement, delivering clients the highest standards of service and strategic insight. The firm has established its many successes based on differentiating its operating model by integrating its various service lines to enable it to provide seamless turnkey solutions to its clients. Over the last 7 years, Consulting HAUS has delivered many landmark projects that have advanced economic development and diversification across the region.

About Consulting HAUS

Consulting HAUS is a boutique advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, capital markets, and transaction advisory across the GCC. Founded and led by Managing Partner Laith Dajani, the firm combines deep regional expertise with international standards to deliver tailored solutions in mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, strategy, governance and PMO. Consulting HAUS has built a strong reputation for guiding clients through complex, high‑value transactions with precision and integrity, reinforcing its role as a trusted advisor to some of the region’s most dynamic companies.

About Snoonu

Snoonu is Qatar’s leading technology startup, founded in 2019 with a mission to simplify everyday life through innovation. The company operates the country’s fastest‑growing e‑commerce and logistics platform, offering food delivery, grocery services, and last‑mile solutions to individuals and businesses. With a focus on convenience, reliability, and customer experience, Snoonu has become a trusted household name and a key driver of Qatar’s digital economy. Recognized for its billion‑riyal valuation in a landmark transaction, Snoonu continues to expand its services and partnerships, reinforcing its role as a pioneer in the region’s tech ecosystem.