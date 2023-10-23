Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, announced winners of its Partner Awards at GITEX Global Technology Week 2023. The international event is taking place in Dubai from 16-20 October and welcomes technology experts, innovators and specialists from across the world.

In the UAE, G42 Cloud was announced as Service Provider of the Year, whilst Cell Information Technology was awarded as Partner of the Year. The Metallic Partner of the Year was awarded to MDX Solutions, Intersec Systems as Rising Star of the Year and NX Digital Technology was crowned Security Partner of the Year.

For the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, MDS for Computer Systems was announced as Partner of The Year. Crayon KSA won the vote for Metallic Partner of the Year and Digital Oasis took home the award for Rising Star of the Year.

In the rest of the Gulf category, Qatar Datamation Systems won Partner of the Year award, and the Rising Star of the Year was named as NGN International, Bahrain. MEEZA in Qatar was also the winner of the Service Provider of the Year.

Four individual awards were announced including Tareq Joudeh, Starlink and Makram M. Al-Talafhah as winners of the Business Development of the Year, Ahmad Kabbara, Cell Information Technology won Best Partner Driven Deal of the Year and Nawras Haddadeen, Cell Information Technology is this year’s Technical Person of the Year.

The Distributor of the Year Award was taken home by StorIT Distribution.

Amr Elkessi, Regional Channel Manager – Middle East, Commvault said: “We are proud to announce the winners of our Partner Awards at this year’s GITEX Global. The wide range of winners showcases the strong partnerships Commvault has established across the Middle East. Congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to many more years of collaboration.”

During GITEX, Commvault’s team is highlighting major trends in data management, protection from Ransomware and digital transformation across the region. Commvault's modern data protection platform delivers a unified customer experience, helping them secure, defend, and recover their data on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud.

