Dubai – Al Tayer Motors, the official Ford Trucks importer-distributor in the United Arab Emirates has won the prestigious Champions Award 2024 for its overall performance in Sales, After-Sales Services, and Marketing. It is the only distributor in the Middle East to receive this accolade for the seventh time.

The win comes even as Al Tayer Motors recorded a strong year for its commercial vehicles business in 2024 with sales increases of 40% in the construction and 24% in the logistics segments.

“Winning the Champions Award from Ford Trucks for the seventh time is incredible. This tremendous achievement highlights the unwavering dedication and excellence of our entire team in delivering top-notch services to our customers across the country. As a key player in this dynamic region, we are at the forefront of providing efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions, ensuring smooth operations for major industries. We are thrilled to be leading the charge in this ever-evolving landscape," said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Al Tayer Motors.

Al Tayer Motors recently introduced the F-Line series and the 34-ton 6x4 chassis vehicles to an overwhelmingly positive response from customers. The dealership provides competitive long-term warranties up to five years, and with comprehensive service packages on all the vehicles sold by the company. It can also offer tailor-made warranty packages on customer request.

“In line with our vision of creating value through efficient transportation solutions, we maintain a strong presence in heavy commercial markets, aligning with our global growth targets. Thanks to our solid and value-adding partnerships, we continue to provide our customers with high-standard and sustainable services. One of the most valuable of these partnerships is with Al Tayer Motors. I am delighted that they have been awarded the Champions Award for the seventh year. Our unwavering commitment to growth and sustainability ensures that our partnership will continue to thrive, win upcoming awards, and forge new connections with customers,” said Emrah Duman, Vice President, Ford Trucks.

In 2025, Al Tayer Motors will introduce enhanced Ford Trucks 3333 Rigid Truck vehicles into the UAE, offering customers a reliable and cost-effective choice of Waste Management and Construction sector transport solutions.

Al Tayer Motors retails the full range of commercial vehicles in the UAE including the Construction series, Road series and Tractors. The dealership also has five service facilities in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Al Ain, which makes the servicing of Ford Trucks very convenient for customers.

About Al Tayer Motors

Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European, American and Asian automobile manufacturers Ford Trucks, Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Ferrari, Foton, VinFast and DEEPAL across the UAE.

With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,800 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.

In Abu Dhabi, Ford Trucks, Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Ferrari, Foton, VinFast and DEEPAL, are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.

About Ford Trucks:

Ford Trucks is Ford’s only heavy commercial brand, producing a range of vehicles including tractors, construction trucks, and distribution trucks weighing over 16 tons. The F-MAX and F-LINE series are seen as trusted business partners of customers all over the world. Ford commercial vehicles’ proven track record of quality, durability, and efficiency underpins Ford Trucks’ international product strategy, delivering the best total cost of ownership promise. Combining expertise in market-specific product development with over sixty years’ design and manufacturing experience, Ford Trucks design key components for its vehicles, including all-new engines. Operating across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Eurasia, Ford Trucks continues to grow its international network on three continents. Hundreds of thousands of trucks around the world set out each day with the confidence that Ford provides.