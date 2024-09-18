Dubai, UAE – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced a new RUCKUS® Pro AV portfolio—a dedicated suite of wired and wireless networking solutions compliant with leading AV standards, tailored to the unique demands of professional AV installations, to provide the end user with a delightful experience.

This RUCKUS Networks portfolio includes out-of-the-box, one-click support for leading AV standards, protocols and ecosystems such as NDI, DANTE, QSYS, AES65, Crestron, and SONOS. This is accomplished via three product categories: AV-enhanced enterprise-class Wi-Fi 6 and 7 access points (APs), AV-enhanced enterprise-class ICX® switches with ready to go smart AV Profiles, and cloud-based remote management services for AV MSPs.

“The CommScope RUCKUS Pro AV purpose-driven portfolio represents our commitment to our installer and service provider partners in the high-end residential and commercial AV market,” noted Bart Giordano, SVP and president, Networking Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions, CommScope. “We’re leveraging our expertise in enterprise-grade wired and wireless connectivity to address the professional AV industry’s shift to IP-based technologies, with a focus on compatibility with the latest Pro AV industry protocols. By offering new high-performance, AV-specific networking solutions, we’re giving our partners more opportunities to improve efficiency and revenue as they deliver the next generation of professional AV systems.”

APs for RUCKUS Pro AV

RUCKUS Unleashed™ Wi-Fi 6 and 7 APs, including RUCKUS R770, are field-proven and optimized for RUCKUS Pro AV installations to meet the demands of tomorrow’s AV over IP applications.

Switches for RUCKUS Pro AV

New ICX switches are rapidly deployable out of the box with native support for leading AV standards, protocols, and innovations. Each switch unit features ethernet ports on the back for tidy cable management and a compact, rack-mountable form factor that fits today’s popular AV equipment.

ICX8200-C08PFV – 8-port switch

ICX8200-24PV – 24-port switch

Remote Monitoring & Management for RUCKUS Pro AV

Built-in support for the most popular AV protocols with remote security and monitoring services are seamlessly integrated via hosted cloud-based software for managing geographically dispersed networks. Together with RUCKUS hardware solutions, remote monitoring offers AV installers and MSPs unrivaled enterprise-grade security and monitoring with minimal system management resource requirements.

"RUCKUS Pro AV solutions represent a significant leap forward in our industry, delivering Wi-Fi and wired performance that is not just exceptional, but purpose-built for the unique needs of the AV market," stated Bjørn Jensen, CEO, WhyReboot. "These solutions are the result of years of collaboration, the introduction of AV profiles that streamline the configuration process along with the long-requested and highly anticipated form factor containing rear ports, are a testament to our shared vision. We are proud to have teamed with RUCKUS Networks to bring this transformative technology to our customers, enhancing their experiences with seamless and reliable connectivity."

“RUCKUS Pro AV solutions deliver the performance and robustness required by our installer base that work out-of-the box for AV,” stated Kevin Luther, CEO, Blackwire Designs. “We are super excited to bring these enterprise-class solutions to our customers.”

The RUCKUS Pro AV portfolio APs and remote monitoring and management service are available immediately, while the ICX switches are anticipated to be available in Q4, 2024. For more information, please visit the RUCKUS website.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

