Dubai, UAE – Nour Global, a provider of connectivity and ICT services in the MENA region, has been selected by Colt Technology Services, a leading provider of agile, high bandwidth connectivity solutions, to provide global MPLS and Internet services across the Middle East. Nour Global’s platform enables Colt to connect and optimize its customers’ applications and services with consistent and reliable performance across the region’s digital hubs.

The partnership expands Colt’s presence in key markets like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt with the option to grow with seamless access to the rest of the GCC and North Africa. Nour Global delivers a single, consistent quality of service and customer experience across the entire region, ensuring end-to-end service delivery is simple, efficient, and fast. Its GMPLS solution includes Layer-2 last mile and Layer-3 for full any-to-any connectivity that can be tailored to fit a variety of enterprise demands.

“We are proud to being working with Colt and enabling more of its European enterprise customers to land and expand across the Middle East. Nour Global provides a secure and trusted foundation for growing in the region and we look forward to supporting Colt’s success across the Middle East,” said Ghaith Al Khalaileh, Country Manager at Nour Global. “Nour Global combines local knowledge, world-class partners, simple processes, and powerful solutions to enable customers to win and serve customers across the MENA region. Our partnership with Colt is a great milestone for our business as we help more players grow across MENA.”

Nour Global’s services offer global delivery via provider edge routers in three continents as well as globally trusted peering relationships. From the ground to the cloud, Nour Global simplifies the ICT ecosystem in the MENA region. It provides enterprises and carriers with a single platform for securely connecting multiple clouds, countries, digital hubs, infrastructure, and internet exchanges.

“Our partnership with Nour Global is about delivering consistent performance and application experience across the Middle East. Customers gain access to some of the most dynamic digital hubs in the world with network services that support the fast and efficient roll out of applications and services,” said Shajel Qureshi, Carrier Relations Manager at Colt Technology Services. “The team at Nour Global is open, friendly, and most importantly, they listened to our needs and created solutions that support our customers’ growth. They know local markets across the region and remove the complexity from doing business in multiple markets in the Middle East.”

Colt were recognised as a Visionary in the Gartner 2022 Magic Quadrant for Network Services and also received Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 European Customer Value Leadership Award. The company has industry-leading Net Promotor Scores (NPS), reflecting Colt employees’ high motivation.

-Ends-

About Nour Global:

Nour Global is one of the fastest growing connectivity & ICT service providers in the Middle East & North Africa. From the ground to the cloud, Nour Global simplifies the ICT ecosystem in the MENA region. We provide enterprises and carriers with a single platform for securely connecting multiple clouds, countries, digital hubs, infrastructure, and internet exchanges.

Our team matches local knowledge with world-class service delivery to remove the complexity from rolling out applications and optimizing experiences for end users. We’re experts in aligning networking with business objectives and taking the complexity out of regional deployments. Our managed ICT solutions offer a comprehensive end-to-end approach to SD-WAN, SASE, GMPLS, global internet, cloud connectivity, application hosting, and cybersecurity.

Redefine Your MENA Network.

https://nourglobal.com

About Colt Technology Services:

Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity. The Colt IQ Network connects 1000+ data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 29,000 on net buildings and growing. We provide world-class network and voice connectivity to businesses in Europe, Asia and the US. We have been specialists in our field for over two decades - and we're recognised as an innovator and pioneer in Software Deﬁned Networks (SDN) and Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV). We're one of the most ﬁnancially sound companies in the industry and continue to invest in our network expansion with over 29,000 connected buildings and counting. We want to go above and beyond so our customers can succeed, and our vision is to be the most customer-oriented business in our industry.

www.colt.net