Ajman – Cocoona, a renowned all-in-one clinic specializing in plastic surgery, skin & cosmetic procedures, dental, orthopedic, weight loss, and wellness solutions, is set to broaden its horizons through a strategic partnership with Thumbay Medicity in Al Jurf, Ajman. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was formally signed by Dr. Sanjay Parashar, Founder of Cocoona, and Mr. Akbar Moideen, Vice President of Healthcare Division at Thumbay Group.

Through this partnership, Cocoona, a leading provider of cosmetic, dental, orthopedic, weight loss, and wellness services, will combine their excellent medical knowledge with Thumbay Medicity's cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure for the residents of the Northern Emirates. As a result, both entities stand to gain significantly. Cocoona's international acclaim and participation in Dubai Health Authority's Medical Tourism initiatives will attract a more diverse clientele to Thumbay Medicity. Meanwhile, Thumbay Medicity's world-class facilities will enhance Cocoona's ability to provide top-notch care. Together, they will create a healthcare destination that offers highest-quality services within a safe ecosystem, benefiting patients and healthcare seekers in the region and beyond.

Thumbay Medicity is a multifaceted hub for medical education, healthcare, and research. It encompasses a wide range of facilities, including Gulf Medical University, Thumbay Labs, Thumbay Pharmacy, Blends & Brews Coffee Shoppe, Body & Soul Health Club and Spa, Thumbay Food Court, Thumbay Housing Project, a theater, Center for Advanced Simulation in Healthcare (CASH), Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine (TRIPM), Central Library, Research Center, Free Parking,etc.

Additionally, it houses Thumbay Dental Hospital, Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital and a 350-bed academic hospital, Thumbay University Hospital.These specialized hospitals are integral parts of the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System (GMUAHS).

Since its inception, Cocoona has successfully attended to over 50,000 patients and performed more than 85,000 procedures, affirming its reputation for excellence and trust. Supported by a team of over 60 highly skilled professionals across 12 specialized departments, including doctors, therapists, nurses, patient counselors, technicians, front desk, and customer service staff, Cocoona is committed to ensuring a world-class experience in both pre and post-operative care.