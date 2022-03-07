CNN Arabic is launching Her Story (Hikayatoha), a new multi-platform editorial and training initiative focused on the many Arab women who are creating an impact in their local communities. It will launch on March 8th, to coincide with International Women’s Day.
Hosted on a dedicated page on CNNArabic.com, Her Story will shed light on the untold stories of Arab women, giving them a high-profile platform to speak and express their views, thoughts and opinions. It will include interviews, profiles, photojournalism, transmedia pieces and more.
Attached to the Her Story project is a special training programme. Designed for young women starting their careers in journalism, content production and storytelling, it will equip them with fresh tools and skills to tell their own stories going forward.
Every month, CNN Arabic will select an initiative from an Arab country, deliver virtual training to selected individuals, and then provide the space for participants to pitch their ideas for possible stories. Winning ideas will be commissioned, with the results published on the Her Story page
In addition, a monthly original series entitled Girls’ Stories: ‘Hikayat Banat’ will profile young women making their mark on culture, the arts, and Arab identity.
Caroline Faraj, VP & Editor in Chief, CNN Arabic, said: “As part of CNN Arabic’s 20th anniversary, we have made a commitment to empowering young Arab women. Her Story is a new way of helping to not only raise the voices of the many remarkable Arab women out there, but also equip the new generation with the means to make themselves heard. We’re really excited to be starting this initiative.”
CNN Arabic journalist and producer Samya Ayish will be the editor of Her Story. “Stories of women in the Arab world are so vital and intrinsic to its culture. They are also some of the most vibrant, compelling, and important elements of the Arab narrative. Her Story will bring all of that to life and provide a new place to celebrate their contributions to the Arab world and beyond. Through the training program, we aim to make a difference in the lives of storytellers in the Arab world, so that they are able in the future to tell their own stories.” she added.
The page launches with a selection of interviews and op-ed articles from different Arab Women, who are leaders and changemakers in their own communities.
