CLEVELAND: Global health system Cleveland Clinic has announced that Tommaso Falcone, M.D., will serve as the organization’s first Executive Vice President and President of International and Emerging Markets.

In this new role, Dr. Falcone is responsible for leading and executing Cleveland Clinic’s strategic initiatives in international markets, focusing on both established and emerging markets. This will include enterprise-wide Global Patient Services, International Operations, Cleveland Clinic Canada and Cleveland Clinic Nevada. He will also work closely with leaders in both Cleveland Clinic London and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

“Dr. Falcone’s distinctive experience as a proven leader, highly respected and innovative clinician, as well as his international experience will further position Cleveland Clinic for operational excellence consistently across our international markets,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Cleveland Clinic CEO and President and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair, Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Falcone has served in several clinical and leadership roles throughout his career with Cleveland Clinic. Most recently, he was interim President of Cleveland Clinic London until June 2023. Prior to that, he served as the first Cleveland Clinic London Chief of Staff and successfully led efforts from hospital development to its opening.

In 1995, he joined Cleveland Clinic as a staff gynecologist. Dr. Falcone was appointed chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2002 and Chair of the Women’s Health Institute in 2008. He has held numerous leadership roles in national and international surgical societies and continues to serve as Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. Cleveland Clinic is consistently recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 81,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,743 salaried physicians and researchers, and 20,160 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,690-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, 276 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2023, there were 13.7 million outpatient encounters, 323,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 301,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 132 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/CleClinicNews. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

Editor’s Note: Cleveland Clinic News Service is available to provide broadcast-quality interviews and B-roll upon request.

Contacts:

Elizabeth Elphick

elizabeth.elphick@wallispr.com

Tora Vinci

vinciv@ccf.org

Cleveland Clinic Corporate Communications

9500 Euclid Ave. / JJN4-01

Cleveland, OH 44195

newsroom.clevelandclinic.org