Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has announced new AgenticOps innovations for the AI era. First launched last year, AgenticOps is an agent-first IT operating model for autonomous action with built-in oversight. New capabilities unveiled today across networking, security, and observability further transform how IT teams operate at scale.

“For teams responsible for operating and securing distributed networks and infrastructure, AgenticOps represents a profound and fundamental shift away from complexity,” said Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. “This is the true power of Cisco as a platform. By delivering agentic capabilities aligned to critical IT operations priorities, we’re combining Cisco’s unique cross‑domain visibility, purpose-built models, and governance together to supercharge teams.”

Last year, Cisco introduced AgenticOps and redefined how AI is applied in networking to manage the growing complexity of modern IT operations. Powered by advanced AI and unified network data, including the Deep Network Model, solutions like Agentic Workflows and AI Canvas help IT teams troubleshoot faster and automate securely. Now, Cisco is extending agentic-driven operations across networking, security, and observability, delivering AgenticOps to support IT operations in cloud, on‑premises, air‑gapped industrial, enterprise, data center, and service provider environments.

New tools, skills, and platform enhancements across networking, security, and observability include:

Operating Networks at AI Scale with Intelligent Execution

Campus, Branch, and Industrial Autonomous Troubleshooting: End-to-end agentic investigations across campus, branch, and industrial networks triage connectivity and experience issues, cutting MTTR to minutes. Continuous Optimization: Context-aware agentic recommendations to prevent performance degradation before users feel it. Trusted Validation: Risk-aware agentic assessments validate network changes against live topology, configuration, and telemetry, including identifying impact and blast radius. Experience Metrics: Transforms thousands of network signals into a single view focused on clear, actionable metrics for user experience, such as Time to Connect, Capacity, and Roaming. Agentic Workflow Creation: Create production-ready, deterministic automations within Cisco AI Assistant.

Data Center: Early detection and intelligent event correlation with AgenticOps for data center networks enables the delivery of prescriptive recommendations to optimize performance.

Early detection and intelligent event correlation with AgenticOps for data center networks enables the delivery of prescriptive recommendations to optimize performance. Service Provider: Accelerating the journey to autonomous networking, agentic capabilities in Crosswork AI identify, diagnose, and resolve complex, multi‑vendor issues in service provider networks with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Turbocharging Firewall Operations in Cisco Security Cloud Control

Proactive Recommendations: Proactive analysis of firewall traffic allows agentic policy capabilities to identify and recommend more robust zero trust controls for sensitive applications.

Proactive analysis of firewall traffic allows agentic policy capabilities to identify and recommend more robust zero trust controls for sensitive applications. Operational Efficiency: AgenticOps troubleshooting and optimization capabilities detect issues such as elephant flows impacting firewall performance.

AgenticOps troubleshooting and optimization capabilities detect issues such as elephant flows impacting firewall performance. Continuous Compliance: Agentic compliance capabilities continuously evaluate firewall configurations to automatically identify PCI-DSS deviations and recommend remediations to stay compliant.

Visibility and Control Across Agentic Applications

Tracking the performance, cost, quality, and behavior of LLM and agentic applications, AI Agent Monitoring in Splunk Observability Cloud visualizes agent workflows.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.