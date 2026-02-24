Guests traveling to and from Egypt can join Sfeer loyalty program for free high-speed Wi-Fi

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, today announced Cairo as a key addition to its growing network, with daily services to begin soon from Riyadh aboard its new state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. This vital route strengthens the airline's mission to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with major global hubs and deliver a world-class travel experience, directly supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Following the “Pathway to Perfect” operational readiness phase , Riyadh Air is set to accept delivery of its first aircraft in the coming weeks and poised to launch commercial service to London, Dubai and Cairo soon after. The Egyptian capital has been strategically chosen for its as a significant flight path due to immense demand. Flights between Riyadh and Cairo are among the busiest in the world with a recorded 2.7 m passengers last year.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, stated, "The launch of our commercial service to Cairo marks a true beginning of our journey to connect Riyadh to the world, and the world to Riyadh. This route has been carefully selected to serve a key market that aligns with our ambition to become a global destination and a significant contributor to Vision 2030. We look forward to welcoming our guests aboard our state-of-the-art Dreamliners to experience our distinctive Saudi hospitality and redefine the future of air travel."

This high-demand route underscores Riyadh Air's commitment to establishing a network that supports Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification and tourism goals, while facilitating seamless travel for pilgrims, tourists, and business travelers alike. As the vibrant heart of the Kingdom, Riyadh is rapidly emerging as a dynamic center for business, culture, and tourism, serving as a pivotal gateway to Saudi Arabia's rich heritage and ambitious future. Cairo, a city of unparalleled historical depth, stands as a world-class tourist destination and a thriving business hub, offering convenient access to Egypt's iconic attractions and pristine coastal getaways like the Red Sea. This appeal is further enhanced by new world-class attractions, such as the recently opened Grand Egyptian Museum, enriching its cultural landscape.

The expansion of routes is made even more exciting with the launch of the ‘Sfeer’ loyalty program – the first of its kind in the region. Sfeer, meaning "Ambassador" in Arabic, embodies the vibrant, generous spirit of Saudi Arabia. Egyptian travelers interested in securing the best prices on tickets, and begin collecting points once they go on sale, are highly encouraged to join Sfeer now through riyadhair.com.

Riyadh Air's network expansion will continue at an accelerated pace, with plans to reach over 100 destinations by 2030. Passengers can look forward to an exceptional travel experience, supported by the airline's digital-native approach, pioneering Sfeer loyalty program, and an unwavering commitment to unparalleled comfort and service.

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts robust global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next-generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

