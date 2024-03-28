Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) was proud to kick off the first day of OFC 2024 with a celebration of significant customer success, new optical innovations, and industry recognition.

Highlighted customer milestones include recent wins with Vocus to deploy 1.6 Tb/s technology in Australia and Southern Cross to deploy 800 Gb/s across the Pacific as well as Ciena’s recent selection by Verizon to continue to evolve its long-haul and metro network with Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e), Waveserver and 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) and WaveRouter.

Additionally, Ciena is proud to announce that Kim Roberts, Vice President of WaveLogic Science, recently received the IEEE Photonics Award for his groundbreaking contributions to the introduction and development of digital coherent signal processing for optical fiber transmission systems. Kim’s pioneering work in electronic dynamically compensated optics (eDCO) and coherent transmission systems, utilizing advanced digital signal processing (DSP) has greatly improved the way our networks are constructed and improved our digital communication experience.

With Ciena’s industry-leading technology, network operators are better able to tackle the surging demands for bandwidth fuelled by 5G, cloud-based services, artificial intelligence, streaming video, and more. Ciena’s coherent optical and routing and switching solutions also support operators’ sustainability initiatives and goals to reduce energy consumption.

As the industry converges on the OFC tradeshow, Ciena stands at the forefront of coherent optical networking technology, showcasing a number of innovative demonstrations at booth #2427. For more details on Ciena’s participation at the event, click here.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information, and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Press Contact:

Jamie Moody

Ciena Corporation

pr@ciena.com

Investor Contact:

Gregg Lampf

Ciena Corporation

ir@ciena.com