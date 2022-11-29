Jeddah: The Red Sea International Film Festival announced Chopard as an official sponsor of its second edition, in partnership with Attar United. Already very involved in the world of cinema, Chopard is happy once again to demonstrate its love of the seventh art by supporting this unique event, to be held in Jeddah from December 1st to 10th. The partnership will also be an opportunity to see Chopard ambassadors sparkling with its jewellery creations at the Festival’s red-carpet events.

Driven by the passion of Caroline Scheufele (Chopard Co-President and Artistic Director), Chopard has a longstanding love affair with cinema. Nicknamed the 'Red Carpet Jeweller, the Maison has been a loyal official partner to the Cannes Film Festival for the past 25 years.

Caroline Scheufele has forged unfailing ties with the numerous directors, artists, stylists, actresses and actors whose creations she follows, and on the silver screen, as evidenced by the Maison's recent participation in films such as Rocketman (Dexter Fletcher, 2019), Aline (Valérie Lemercier, 2020) or No Time To Die (Cary Joji Fukunaga, 2020), while ensuring that Chopard’s magnificent Haute Joaillerie adds to the sparkle of actresses on the red carpet during the promotion of their films.

The love affair between Chopard and cinema is also at the origin of the Trophée Chopard, awarded each year since 2001 to highlight a young actress and actor emerging on the international scene.

Mohammed al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, said, “We are delighted to welcome Chopard as one of our official sponsors. Chopard has a long history of supporting global cinema and has played a central role in championing emerging film talent. We are thrilled with this partnership that is centred on creativity.”

Caroline Scheufele commented, “Chopard shares a number of key values with the Red Sea International Film Festival, including a strong focus on daring and creativity. We are delighted to be furthering our commitment to the seventh art through this new partnership and I look forward to representing our Maison at this event.”

The second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will take place between 1st and 10th December 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

About the Red Sea International Film Festival

The second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will bring the best in Arab and World Cinema to Jeddah, nestled on the eastern shore of the Red Sea. The Festival will showcase a compelling slate of new and diverse films, alongside a retrospective program celebrating the masters of cinema as well as introducing audiences to exciting new voices from the region and beyond. The Festival will provide a platform for Arab filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world to connect, host feature and short film competitions, and present a series of events, masterclasses, and workshops to support emerging talent.

Running alongside the Festival is the Red Sea Souk, the Festival’s industry market, designed for global exchange and partnerships between the international and Saudi film industries. The four-day market will offer a packed program of curated events to foster co-production, international distribution, and new business opportunities. The Souk offers unbeatable access to the new vibrant Saudi scene, as well as the best of the Arab market through pitching sessions, one-on-one meetings, screenings, industry talks, and networking events.

The Red Sea International Film Festival will take place from December 1 - 10, 2022.

About Chopard

Since its founding in 1860, Chopard has perpetuated a heritage of artisanal skills and traditional crafts by shaping contemporary creations synonymous with ethics and emotions. Guided by a resolutely positive vision of life, the Maison celebrates the precious moments of accomplished men and women around the world for whom watches and jewellery are a perpetual extension of their own Joie de Vivre.

In line with its vision, Chopard acts through the prism of three central elements: Craftsmanship, ensured by the work of passionate Artisans who are experts in their respective fields; abundant and generous Creativity, that enables each and every individual to find the precious objects most attuned to their own nature; and finally, Ethics. Strongly involved in the strategic choices of the Maison, the Scheufele family believes that grand contemporary luxury must necessarily be ethical and responsible. It was for this reason that in 2013 Caroline and Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Co-Presidents, launched the Journey to Sustainable Luxury, leading in 2018 to an announcement by the Maison to commit to using 100% ethical gold in the production of all its watches and jewellery.

Over 50 different crafts are practised in three manufacturing sites with a strong emphasis on in-house training and transmission. Chopard’s expertise in Fine Watchmaking is acknowledged in the L.U.C collection, a line of exceptional timepieces crafted for contemporary gentlemen. The company is highly recognized for Haute Joaillerie creations such as its Red Carpet Collection, Green Carpet Collection and the exceptional Garden of Kalahari Collection. Chopard has also built its reputation on iconic watch and jewellery collections including Happy Diamonds, Happy Sport and Mille Miglia.