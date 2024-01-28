Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Chery, China’s leading automotive company, won several honors and distinctions in 2023. The marque clinched over ten prestigious global awards in the past year, increasing its recognition as a popular automotive brand.

Kantar BrandZ, which ranks the most valuable brands across six continents every year, placed Chery at No. 1 in the automotive category of Chinese Global Brand Builders. The company also received the No. 1 Chinese Domestic Brand honor by J.D. Power China Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Tiggo8 PRO Plug-in Hybrid was chosen as the top midsize SUV by Autoshow TV in Mexico, and as Car of the Year by 2023 Motor Enthusiast in South Africa. The Tiggo7 Series was lauded as the best light SUV in East Europe and maintained its position as the best-selling SUV for three consecutive years in Qatar.

Chery’s other accolades include the Tiggo7 PRO securing a 5-star safety rating by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP); The Tiggo4 and Tiggo7 series being recognized in China as No. 1 in the compact SUV segment and midsize economy SUV segment, respectively, by J.D. Power China IQS; and the Tiggo8 Series ranking first place in the midsize SUV Segment by J.D. Power China Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study.