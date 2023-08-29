Riyadh, KSA — Global payments solution provider Checkout.com will be showcasing how the world’s most advanced payment solutions can be used to expand Saudi Arabia’s evolving digital economy during this year’s Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023. The highly anticipated conference is scheduled from September 4-5 in Riyadh and sheds the light on global innovations in fintech, retail, and e-commerce.

As a sponsor, and first time exhibitor at Seamless Saudi Arabia, Checkout.com will, as part of its participation in the event, share insights on how today’s digital payment tools can revolutionise the consumer experience and drive growth for businesses. Furthermore, Checkout.com’s General Manager for MENA, Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, will join a special panel discussion on 'Navigating the Future of E-commerce in Saudi Arabia’, where he will share best practices on linking digital commerce and customer satisfaction, building on the company’s decade long experience in serving businesses the kingdom and the region.

Thanks to efforts from local regulators facilitating the ongoing adoption of digital payments and enabling further innovation in this field, Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce and digital payment ecosystem is growing rapidly. According to the latest Checkout.com research e-Commerce in Saudi Arabia has now settled into a stable, high-growth era, with increased opportunities for both entrepreneurs and established financial institutions. An overwhelming 91% of consumers in the Kingdom now prefer to shop online, according to Checkout.com data, underscoring the need for seamless and secure payment solutions. Meanwhile, "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) options are booming across Saudi Arabia, with half of consumers having adopted BNPL services in 2022. This is creating a lucrative USD89 billion opportunity for merchants in the MENA region by 2030.

Abdullah Alassaf, General Manager for Saudi Arabia at Checkout.com, notes: "In today's fast-paced digital economy, payments are becoming more complex than ever, therefore, businesses need a payments partner that helps them navigate that complexity and drive continuous growth through payments. That is where Checkout.com comes in, we are committed to supporting businesses in Saudi Arabia thrive in the digital economy and drive more growth from their payments, in alignment with Vision 2030 and helping the nation work towards its goal of being a 70% cashless society by 2030."

"Our report shows that 78% of consumers in Saudi Arabia said they will maintain or increase their level of e-commerce spending this year, with that in mind, merchants need a payments partner not a provider. One that is with them for the long ride, and that can help them optimise their revenue by maximizing acceptance rates, recovering declined transactions, reducing payment costs all while delivering a seamless experience for them and their customers,” said Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com.

“We look forward to welcoming Seamless Saudi Arabia visitors to our stand and showcase to them how Checkout.com can enable them to innovate and build for the future,” concluded Abbonandolo.

Checkout.com has been serving businesses in the Kingdom since 2014, and has a dedicated office in Riyadh. The local Checkout.com team is part of a global network of over 1800 employees, that are dedicated to helping thousands of businesses worldwide grow through their next-generation payments platform.

Visitors to Seamless Saudi Arabia can meet with Checkout.com at Stand U52 within the Riyadh Front Expo Centre.

Checkout.com is a global payments solution provider that helps businesses and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Purpose-built with performance, scalability and speed in mind, our modular payments platform is ideal for enterprise businesses looking to seamlessly integrate better payment solutions. With a global team spread across 19 offices worldwide, we offer innovative solutions that flex to your needs, valuable insights that help you get smart about your payments’ performance, and expertise you can count on as you navigate the complexities of an ever-shifting world. Find out more at www.checkout.com.