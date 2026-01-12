Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, has announced that CFI Financial, a leading regional provider of online trading and investment services recently launched in Bahrain, has become the first investment platform in the Kingdom to go live with eKey for Business (EKEY-B), the national biometric digital identity and eKYC platform for the private sector.

Developed by Beyon Connect in collaboration with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), EKEY-B is a core component of Bahrain’s eKey 2.0 initiative, extending trusted, passwordless, and consent-based digital identity services to private sector organizations.

Through this integration, CFI Financial now offers clients a fully digital onboarding journey, powered by secure 3D facial biometrics. The process eliminates passwords, OTPs, and manual document uploads, providing a seamless and highly secure experience for new investors. By leveraging Bahrain’s sovereign digital identity infrastructure, CFI ensures its services are not only user-friendly but also fully compliant with the Central Bank of Bahrain’s KYC regulations and the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL).

Christopher Hild, CEO of Beyon Connect, commented, “CFI’s adoption of EKEY-B reflects the growing momentum behind Bahrain’s digital identity ecosystem. It’s a significant milestone, not only for CFI but for the investment sector as a whole. We are proud to support this forward-looking launch and welcome CFI to Bahrain’s growing community of digital pioneers.”

Yaseen Alsamerrai, CFI Country CEO Bahrain, commented, “We are thrilled to embrace eKey for business in partnership with Beyon Connect. This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide clients with a fast, secure, and intuitive trading experience, while supporting Bahrain’s national vision for digital innovation.”

The eKey for Business platform is delivered by Beyon Connect on behalf of the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA). It forms part of Bahrain’s broader eKey 2.0 initiative, a national strategy to extend trusted, consent-based digital identity solutions to both the public and private sectors.

About Beyon Connect

Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon Group, is a leading provider of sovereign digital trust solutions in emerging markets. The company develops and operates national-scale platforms including OneID (digital identity), OneBox (digital registered mail), and OneSign (digital signing). Beyon Connect is the developer of EKEY 2.0 and EKEY for Business, and the exclusive reseller of EKEY-B to the private sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova as Global Brand Ambassadors, CFI reflects a shared commitment.

About EKEY 2.0 and EKEY for Business

EKEY 2.0 provides every citizen and resident of Bahrain with a secure digital identity that facilitates password-less access to government and private sector services, giving users full control over their personal data. EKEY for Business (EKEY-B) is a highly secure KYC and biometric customer authentication platform offered as a service by the Government of Bahrain to all private sector companies in the Kingdom.