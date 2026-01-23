Dubai, UAE: Central Hotels & Resorts is reinforcing its weekday proposition for corporate and MICE travellers with a refined set of meeting packages and business-stay services across two key Dubai locations: Canal Central Hotel Business Bay and First Central Hotel Suites.

Designed around the pace and practical needs of weekday travel, the initiative supports shorter project stays, small meetings, and extended corporate assignments while creating more opportunities to grow meeting revenue and in-house F&B spend from Monday to Thursday.

At Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, the focus is on SME and project-based travel, small corporate meetings, government and ESAAD corporate accounts, and MICE room-night generation, with the aim of strengthening peak weekday demand Monday to Thursday (four-night weekday goal).

For First Central Hotel Suites in TECOM, the focus remains on protecting and expanding a strong base of long-stay corporate business particularly airline crew accommodation, long-stay consultants, enterprise project teams, and government long-term bookings supporting stable performance across Sunday to Thursday (five-night weekday goal) with consistent ADR.

To make corporate bookings more straightforward, Central Hotels & Resorts has structured its meeting products into clear weekday options that are easy to request, plan, and deliver. These include a Day-Use Meeting Pass combining workspace access with lunch and coffee, half-day and full-day meeting packages with meeting room or boardroom access, coffee breaks and business lunch inclusions, and hourly boardroom hire for executive discussions and smaller team sessions. Packages can be tailored with add-ons such as coffee and pastries and lunch upgrades, allowing companies to align spend with the size and purpose of each meeting.

“Weekday travel in Dubai is defined by speed, convenience, and reliability,” said Mr. Abdulla Ahmad Ali Al Abdulla Al Ansari, COO & General Manager at Central Hotels & Resorts. “Our aim is to make it easier for corporate guests and planners to book what they need—whether that’s a focused boardroom session, a day-use setup, or an extended stay for a project team—supported by services that help guests stay productive and comfortable throughout the week.”

To support a smoother guest experience, the corporate offering is complemented by services built around real weekday requirements, including workspace-enabled rooms, express laundry, and late check-out flexibility. Guests can also arrange airport or city transfers, supporting quick turnarounds and efficient movement between meetings, offices, and event venues. Across both properties, the emphasis is on reducing friction from arrival to departure while creating a stay that feels purpose-built for business travel rather than simply adapted to it.

Central Hotels & Resorts is targeting a10%–15% uplift in weekday corporate room nights in 2026, supported by 8%–12% improvement in weekday meeting room utilisation as meeting bundles and corporate services become easier to access and more consistent to deliver.

About Central Hotels & Resorts:

Launched in 2015, Central Hotels and Resorts – headquartered in Dubai, one of the fastest-growing Hospitality Management companies in the UAE was established to cater, to both leisure and business travellers looking to experience the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of the city. With the competitive industry comes our continuous expansions, focused on making our service, facilities, and standards distinctive in the Gulf Region.

Product diversification and innovation, sound fundamental values, commitment to excellence, quality service and expansion in key destinations are the hallmarks behind Central Hotels’ amazing growth.

Spread across the Middle East, the group is now poised to conquer other markets. Created and based in Dubai, Central Hotels offers a full spectrum of choice in terms of hotel categories, a comprehensive selection of accommodations, and services to suit all budgets and clientele. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com