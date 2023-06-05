Centara West Bay Hotel & Residences Doha is excited to announce its collaboration with West Bay Beach as part of the Centara Hotels & Resorts Sustainability Campaign “POP - Plastics Only, Please.” This initiative aims to foster environmental awareness and promote sustainable practices in the vibrant West Bay area of Doha, Qatar.

The hotel employees built a wire sculpture in the form of a fish, now located at West Bay Beach. Throughout this initiative, guests and employees are encouraged to collect plastic water bottles refuse and “feed” it to the hungry P-O-P creatures. The recyclable plastic waste will be sorted and sent for recycling; this is a part of our Corporate Waste Management.

Centara Hotels & Resorts, is marking this year’s World Environment Day (5th June) and Ocean Day (8th June) events with the revival of its highly successful 2019 ‘Plastics Only, Please’ (P-O-P) campaign to raise awareness and take action against plastic waste. As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, all Centara’s properties will feature POP sculptures - wire sea life creations - that serve as bins for plastic waste found on or around the beach from 5th - 30th June 2023. Through this collaboration with West Bay Beach, Centara West Bay aims to further contribute to the sustainable development of the local community and its surroundings.

Sean Spinks, General Manager of Centara West Bay, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with West Bay Beach on this important sustainability initiative. Through our joint efforts, we aim to inspire positive change and create a sustainability, more environmentally conscious West Bay. By working together, we can make a significant impact and contribute to a sustainable future for Qatar."

Sultan Abdallah Saad, Operation Manager of West Bay Beach, echoed this sentiment, saying, "Our participation with Centara West Bay is an exciting opportunity to promote sustainable practices and raise awareness about the importance of environmental stewardship in West Bay. We believe that by co m bining our resources and expertise, we can create lasting change and inspire others to follow suit."

“At Centara, we are deeply committed to sustainability and believe in doing our part to not only raise awareness about environmental issues, but to put those ideas into action. After the success of our ‘Plastics Only, Please’ campaign in 2019 at our beachfront properties, we are looking forward to achieving even greater results this year with a new range of P-O-P sculptures to be featured across all Centara’s properties. We encourage guests, staff and anyone who happens upon plastic waste to help support our initiative and #BeatPlasticPollution together,” said David Good, EVP - Hotel Operations for Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Both the World Environment Day: Solutions to Plastic Pollution #BeatPlasticPollution and World Ocean Day campaigns are part of the growing worldwide plastic reduction movement that has gained significant traction in recent years. By 2025, Centara aims to have 100% of its properties certified as sustainable by accredited certification bodies, as a key element of the organisation’s long-term sustainability objectives. It is also committed to eliminating single-use plastic items, including drinking straws, laundry bags, take-away food containers, fitness centre and poolside plastic bottles, and plastic guest room amenities, to minimise environmental impact across the entire guest journey.

