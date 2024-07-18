Bangkok, Thailand – With its year-round tropical climate, spectacular natural scenery and famously warm and friendly people, Thailand is a dream destination for many international holidaymakers. As the kingdom’s leading hotel operator, Centara Hotels & Resorts gives couples, families and friends the opportunity to explore beyond the usual tourism hotspots and uncover hidden gems that capture the timeless charm and beauty of Thailand.

With a collection of 42 hotels and resorts across the kingdom under six diverse brands, ranging from landmark city hotels in Bangkok to blissful beachfront resorts in exotic islands such as Koh Samui and Phuket, plus world-class hotels in many up-and-coming destinations, Centara is the perfect partner for guests who want to create their ultimate vacation – including immersive two- or three-center itineraries – in the “Land of Smiles”.

Uncover Thailand’s hidden gems

With Centara, Thai adventures can now incorporate some of the kingdom’s most enchanting but under-explored attractions. Newly-opened in December 2023, Centara Ayutthaya gives culture-seeking visitors the chance to explore Thailand’s historic former capital city – a UNESCO World Heritage-listed riverside temple complex which dates from the 1300s. At Centara Ubon, nature lovers can also now explore Thailand’s “Emerald Triangle” – the seductive northeastern region which is blessed with lush jungles, national parks and the mighty Mekong River.

Idyllic island retreats for every occasion

Centara is also strengthening its portfolio of beachfront resorts in Thailand’s iconic tropical islands. Centara Reserve Samui became the world’s first five-star Centara Reserve resort when it opened in late 2021, and the launch of Centara Life Lamai Resort Samui this year will let travellers choose from four distinct brands on the exotic island of Koh Samui. Also in 2024, the debut of Centara Villas Phi Phi Island will mark the resort’s arrival in Koh Phi Phi, one of the world’s most dazzling destinations, which inspired the movie “The Beach”.

Flagship family resorts reimagined for 2024

Two of Centara’s most popular flagship resorts are being fully renovated and will be ready to welcome all families by the end of 2024. Centara Karon Resort Phuket is nestled on Phuket’s sunset coast and features multiple pools and waterslides, while Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is a spectacular “Lost World” themed resort with a world-class water park, family accommodation and a private beach.

Discover the wonders of Laos

Centara is also inviting families to step off the beaten track and discover the wonders of Laos, its evocative, culturally-rich neighbour, at two new hotels. The opening of COSI Vientiane Nam Phu in March 2024 introduced a new era of affordable lifestyle hospitality to Laos’ capital city, close to the Mekong riverside, and the upcoming Centara Plumeria Resort Pakse will bring Centara’s international service standards and first-class facilities to southern Laos, which is famed for its ancient temples and dramatic waterfalls.

International excellence and global goals

These exciting new openings form part of ambitious development strategy for Centara that will see the launch of iconic properties and intuitive brands all around the globe, as the company bids to become one of the world’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027. Centara Grand Hotel Osaka marked the group’s debut in Japan when it opened in 2023, and the launch of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives later this year will mark the first phase of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a brand-new multi-island destination.

Centara’s hotels and resorts will set the stage for unforgettable family vacations this summer

With the largest collection of hotels and resorts in Thailand of any hotel group, Centara is the perfect option for holidaymakers who want to experience the genuine essence of this captivating country. Wherever they choose to travel, every guest is assured a warm welcome, heartfelt hospitality, authentic Thai cuisine and more. So, whether it’s a relaxing beachfront retreat, a vibrant city break, an immersive cultural adventure or a multi-destination itinerary, Centara is the perfect partner for every vacation.

To learn more about Centara, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

-Ends-

ABOUT CENTARA

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 95 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Turkey and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. The group’s newest Centara Reserve brand was unveiled in 2020 as an experiential luxury collection, inviting guests to discover a new era of story-driven hospitality starting with Centara Reserve Samui.

Centara also operates state-of-the-art convention centres and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travellers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty programme, Centara The 1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.co

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Nachwa Alolwani

Email: nachwa@story-pr.com